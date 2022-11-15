GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Greensboro gets to see how kind and giving the community is to those in need. The Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring brings Greensboro together to fight hunger in our communities. Local restaurants provide a variety of gourmet soups and homemade bread. Donors can also select a piece of locally-made pottery or take home an honor card adorned with artwork from Guilford County-based artist William Mangum for a minimum donation of $30.

