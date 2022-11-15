ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington Police Department accepting letters to Santa Claus

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Santa Claus visiting Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. The Burlington Police Department (BPD) is accepting letters to Santa Claus. A magical red mailbox has been placed in the lobby of BPD headquarters to receive letters written to Santa from the community. Several of...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The spirit of giving at the Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Greensboro gets to see how kind and giving the community is to those in need. The Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring brings Greensboro together to fight hunger in our communities. Local restaurants provide a variety of gourmet soups and homemade bread. Donors can also select a piece of locally-made pottery or take home an honor card adorned with artwork from Guilford County-based artist William Mangum for a minimum donation of $30.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old missing in Greensboro found

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the Silver Alert issued for an 18-year-old Friday is canceled. A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from cognitive impairment. Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro

The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy