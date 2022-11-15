Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
Related
Burlington Police Department accepting letters to Santa Claus
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Santa Claus visiting Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. The Burlington Police Department (BPD) is accepting letters to Santa Claus. A magical red mailbox has been placed in the lobby of BPD headquarters to receive letters written to Santa from the community. Several of...
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
The spirit of giving at the Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Greensboro gets to see how kind and giving the community is to those in need. The Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring brings Greensboro together to fight hunger in our communities. Local restaurants provide a variety of gourmet soups and homemade bread. Donors can also select a piece of locally-made pottery or take home an honor card adorned with artwork from Guilford County-based artist William Mangum for a minimum donation of $30.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
wfmynews2.com
Walls of Love offers people free items in Greensboro
The Walls of Love campaign made its way to south Davie and East Washington Street. It's part of a national effort and UNCG and NC State students made it happen here.
Christmas parades, tree lightings and more happening in the Triad in 2022
There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. 2022 Parades Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.: Burlington Sunday, Nov. 20 3 p.m.: High Point 4 p.m.: Reidsville Friday, Nov. 25 6:30 p.m.: Eden Saturday, Nov. 26 […]
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
wschronicle.com
2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards honor women of color in our community
The 2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards Gala was back in full swing this past Saturday, Nov. 12, serving as Winston-Salem’s highest honor for women of color, sponsored by the Legacy Foundation for Women. This yearly award gala highlights and recognizes women who are leaving a legacy in their local community.
18-year-old missing in Greensboro found
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the Silver Alert issued for an 18-year-old Friday is canceled. A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from cognitive impairment. Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean...
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
High Point organizations work to get Thanksgiving meals to families in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With grocery prices up from a year ago, the cost of buying a Thanksgiving meal is hitting families a lot harder this year. Despite inflation and rising food costs, organizations and local churches that feed hundreds and even thousands for the holiday plan to continue the tradition. “As far as […]
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
WXII 12
Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
rhinotimes.com
Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro
The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
WFMY works with The Home Depot to help get NC veteran access to his military discount
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When The Pew Research Center did its first survey of smartphone ownership in 2011 only 35% of Americans had a smartphone. Today, in 2022, that number is 85%. So much of life is geared around a smartphone, but that posed a problem recently for a High...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0