Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
Total: 59.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) This is the other half of the Pac-12’s huge showdown weekend opposite USC-UCLA. The only reason it possibly makes sense for the Ducks to be a home underdog here is any lingering concern about Bo Nix’s late-game injury last week against Washington. But Nix came back for the final drive in that one, and it would stand to reason that he will be good to go Saturday against the Utes.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. ... and the Derek Stingley Jr. situation is the standout. For the second consecutive day, rookie cornerback Stingley Jr. was one of nine...
Tri-City Herald
Burns Chases Another Addition to ‘the Web’
Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb tabbed Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as "Houdini in a helmet" during his weekly press conference with the media on Thursday. I must say, there's a lot of ways to describe how good Jackson really is but Holcomb's definition takes the cake. Although the Panthers...
Tri-City Herald
Houston Texans Corner Derek Stingley Jr. Questionable vs. Commanders With Hamstring Injury
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders has not been determined yet, per a league source. The Texans are expected to take precautions with their first-round draft pick...
Tri-City Herald
Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win
View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. According to Nashville television station WSMV, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled...
Tri-City Herald
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
Tri-City Herald
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More
"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Gameday: Grind City Showdown
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been better than expected this season, hovering just one game below .500 to this point. They've been on a tough road trip over the past week, but have looked spectacular. To cap off the week away from home, the Thunder will be in Memphis to...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder, Grizzlies to Meet Friday in a Battle of Future Titans
Oklahoma City and Memphis will face off on the hardcourt Friday in what is sure to be a battle between two future Western Conference titans. More alike than they or their respective front offices would probably admit, I’d expect they’ll meet in the Playoffs in the coming years more than once.
Comments / 0