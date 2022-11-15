Read full article on original website
Captain Ryan O’Reilly sails ship amid Blues winning streak
ST. LOUIS – Tides have turned since the St. Louis Blues snapped out of an early-season eight-game losing streak last week. The Blues have rattled off five straight wins to move back to .500 on the season, and the captain has helped sail the ship. “Guys are being positive,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Anders Bjork will enter the lineup at forward in place of Riley Sheahan, Don Granato announced. Bjork will make his season debut. He has six points (3+3) in 11 games with the Rochester Americans. "Bjork adds speed," Granato said. "Hopefully he adds some fresh energy and...
NHL
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 16, that the team has added goaltender Jeremy Swayman to the active roster and assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to Providence. Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against...
WITN
Hurricanes fall to Avalanche in overtime
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three...
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Capitals
BLUES Debuting their all-new Reverse Retro sweaters, the St. Louis Blues kick off a three-game homestand on Thursday following a successful road trip. After weathering an eight-game losing streak, the Blues have now won four in a row and are starting to once again resemble the team that took the eventual champions to six games during last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH ROAD TRIP'
What was said ahead of tonight's tilt with the Lightning. "You just want to string efforts and all your good things that you do together and then just try and build on it." "Longest road trip and obviously we want ... a good start tonight in Tampa and go from there. I think focus on the first game."
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 17 vs. Washington
ST. LOUIS - Colton Parayko will miss his second straight game on Thursday night vs. Washington (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN) due to an upper-body injury. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said he doesn't expect the injury to be anything long term. As a result, Tyler Tucker will be in...
NHL
A player shuffle and some fresh legs to end the road trip
The Stars are finishing up a stretch of seven games in seven different cities and didn't play their best game on Tuesday at Tampa (a 5-4 overtime loss). So, coach Pete DeBoer is going to shuffle a few things up. Scott Wedgewood will get the start in net over Jake...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings
The Oilers meet up with the Kings on Wednesday for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
NHL
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2022
Golden Knights close out homestand against Coyotes. The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to bounce back as they host the Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. CANNED FOOD...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Feature #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup
The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Saturday Nov. 19 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Highlights of the evening include:. Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team's starting lineup. Each participant...
NHL
Lawless: Pietrangelo at Height of Physical and Mental Game
At 32 and in his 13th NHL season, Alex Pietrangelo finds himself at a physical and mental apex. He's at the height of his powers with a mix of strength, health, maturity and experience combining to make him one of the most effective defensemen in the NHL at both ends of the ice.
NHL
Heika's take: Intensity, determination, and grit give the Stars a big win
SUNRISE, Fl. - The Stars navigated a night that was both frenetic and scary. They found a way to take a 6-4 win over the Floris Panthers. Goalie Scott Wedgewood had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher and the Stars watched a 4-0 lead turn into a one-goal game.
FOX Sports
Buffalo brings losing streak into matchup with Toronto
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres aim to stop a seven-game slide with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 2-1-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-5-3 record...
