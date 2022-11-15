ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standoff Tuesday in Joplin’s Cecil Floyd Neighborhood

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVO9o_0jBrHOK500

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood.

On our arrival you can hear police announcing on a loudspeaker for occupants of a residence to come out the front door with their hands up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etWpk_0jBrHOK500

Neighbors tell us police asked them to remain inside their residences.

Present on the scene is the Joplin Police MRAP and HUMVEE used for tactical operations. West 21st is closed from McCoy Ave to Cunningham Ave.

Joplin Police Assistant Chief Brian Lewis tells us this began on Monday. “ Officers were dispatched here in reference to a domestic violence suspect that had returned to the residence today [Tuesday]. There was an incident that occurred yesterday [Monday] officers were looking for this individual for a charge of first degree domestic assault.  As officers arrived they had information the suspect was in the residence.  Victim was not at the residence.  Children were not present. So out of precaution we called in the SWAT team, set up a perimeter and went step-by-step to determine whether the suspect was in the residence .”

We are told there is no threat to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfDh9_0jBrHOK500

Police continue to search the home as of news time.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First and we will update information here on our KOAM News Now news tab.  Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an article or an update.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

