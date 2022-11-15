AAA: Thanksgiving travel trends just shy of Pre-Pandemic levels

HEATHROW, Fla. – AAA predicts that 55 million Americans will travel during thanksgiving weekend, a 1.5% increase over 2021.

Preliminary data collected shows that this year’s long weekend will be the third busiest Thanksgiving since 2000.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” says Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

More than 1.4 million travelers are going out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train, or cruise ship. That’s an increase of 23% from 2021 and 96% of the 2019 volume.

“With travel restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s no surprise buses, trains, and cruises are coming back in a big way,” Twidale adds. “Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination. If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”

