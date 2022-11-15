Driver trying to park crashes into restaurant, injuring 2 officers inside, SC cops say

A driver trying to pull into a parking space in front of a restaurant accidentally accelerated and drove through a large window, injuring two police officers eating inside, South Carolina officials say.

Officers responded to Yummy Yummy Hibachi at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and found that a vehicle had driven into the restaurant, according to Mullins Police Chief Mike Bethea.

The Mullins Police Department shared a photo on Facebook showing a black SUV almost fully inside the restaurant window.

The driver was attempting to park when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones told McClatchy News.

The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.

No charges have been filed against the driver, Jones said. The crash remains under investigation.

Mullins is about 120 east of Columbia.

