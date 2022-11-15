Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: MGMT throws back to psychedelia-inspired experiment on ‘11.11.11’
On Nov. 11, 2011, MGMT played a one-time-only live set of music at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in conjunction with and inspired by Maurizio Cattelan’s exhibit “All.” Cattelan, who was most recently noted for his piece “Comedian” — consisting of a banana duct taped to a wall — suspended 130 of his pieces from the ceiling of the Guggenheim rotunda.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Five funny Thanksgiving-themed songs for your cooking soundtrack
Whether you’ve just been told to scurry out of the kitchen or you’re baking sweet potato pie, the biggest stressor of Thanksgiving is figuring out what music to accompany the cooking fervor. Halloween and Christmas are saturated with quality music, but where’s the good music for November? These five songs are guaranteed to help alleviate this playlist plight.
