ktvo.com
Trial date set for 1 of 2 southeast Iowa teens charged with murder
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A trial date has now been set for the second of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murdering their high school Spanish teacher. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Jeremy Goodale, of Fairfield, at 11 a.m. on May 4, 2023, at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield.
KCJJ
Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility
Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Faces Burglary Charges After Allegedly Breaking into Apartment
An Ottumwa man faces multiple charges after police say he broke into an apartment, tackled one occupant, and threatened another with a knife. 20-year-old Jose Rosalio Hernandez has been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. According to court documents, at approximately...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/17/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE CIVIL ISSUES, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE DEER, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE RESCUE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE JUVENILE, ONE FOLLOW UP, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOG, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND ONE OTHER CALL FOR SERVICE.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
KCCI.com
Sarah Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover officer
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges. Court records show Sarah Harrelson and another woman tried to sell methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Xavior Harrelson was 10 years old when he disappeared from his home on May...
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Dies in Highway 23 Crash
An accident early Tuesday morning on Highway 23 claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says a 2008 Ford Mustang driven by 22-year-old Morgan Sanders of rural Fremont was traveling northbound on the highway at 5:30 AM. According to the preliminary investigation, Sanders...
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
Deadly Mahaska County Crash Blamed On Snow
(Mahaska Co., IA) — A deadly car crash in Mahaska County is being blamed on the snow. The sheriff’s office says Morgan Sanders of Fremont, Iowa lost control of his car on Highway 23 just southeast of Oskaloosa early this morning, slid into the path of another car, and was hit.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman finds film in camera purchased at thrift store
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is asking for the community's help. Juluisa Golec has lived in Ottumwa for the last few years and loves shopping at thrift stores. One day she decided to go to Goodwill, and she found a video camera to buy. When she got home,...
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Kimberley LeBaron, 64 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Kimberley LeBaron, 64 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The daughter of Raymond and Judy (Borgmeyer) Osborn, she was born October 17, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska. On September 1, 1979 in Omaha, Nebraska she married James LeBaron. Kim is survived by her...
ktvo.com
Wapello County engineer: cons outweigh pros with proposed railroad merger
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The number of trains coming through southeast Iowa could soon be dramatically increasing. A proposed $31 billion train merger could affect Ottumwa. The city currently sees four to five trains pass through it daily, but if the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern gets approved, that number could increase to around 18 trains a day.
ktvo.com
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away quietly but unexpectedly at his home on November 15, 2022. John Andrew ("Andy") was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on December 3rd, 1951, the son of Murl and Nellie (Hayes) Hume. Other than brief times in other locations, Andy lived most of his life in and around Unionville, Missouri. He graduated 8th grade from Lemons School and was a graduate of UHS, class of 1969.
kttn.com
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
KCCI.com
One person killed in multi-car crash on I-80 east of Grinnell
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol says that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday morning. Multiple crashes were reported along Interstate 80 near the 187-mile marker in the westbound lanes near Malcom. Previous coverage: Several crashes with injuries reported on Interstate 80. The...
ktvo.com
Dispensary owners excited about recreational marijuana in Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri and Maryland are becoming the 20th and 21st states to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. In Missouri, medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Even though the state passed recreational use, a lot of northeast Missouri counties voted no on the amendment. Leaders...
