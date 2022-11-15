Read full article on original website
CUTE ALERT: 3-year-old terrier mix named ‘Ace’ seeking fur-ever home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society introduces us to Ace. Ace is a 3-year-old terrier mix who loves to “smile.” He also adores playing in the snow! He would be great for a family with dogs, cats, and children. Don’t forget...
Patched Together 2022: A day of music to benefit grieving children & families in the 814
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since 2011, Patched Together has raised over $135,000 to support the provision of services to grieving children and families. The Healing Patch provides free mentoring services for children and their families who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The organization is supported completely by grants, donations, and the efforts of volunteers!
Delivering hope: Re.invent.ed to host Toys for Tots craft sessions
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Allison Sayers, owner of re.invent.ed about their upcoming Toys for Tots Craft Sessions on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Re.invent.ed is a small, veteran-owned business that started in 2013. In the beginning, Allison custom painted furniture as a retailer for Annie Sloan Chalk Paint®️.
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks
DETAILS: $204,500 – Showings begin Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. 611 MULBERRY LANE, LEMONT – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140. DETAILS: $319,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN: Friday, November 11th at 2 p.m. Room to grow with this 3 bedroom 2.5 baths split entry. This home boasts a large living room and dining room with 3 nicely sized bedrooms and a spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and pool table. Updated include flooring, and all new paint, lighting and HVAC just to name a few. Nicely sized 2 car garage on nearly half acre lot, screened porch, deck with shed and hot tub (as-is). For more information contact the listing agent don’t let this one slip away!
Rhonda Russell’s friends and family decorate Christmas tree for one-year anniversary of her death
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friends and family of Rhonda Russell, the corrections officer who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17, 2021, celebrated her life on Thursday by dedicating a Christmas tree in her honor on the first anniversary of her death. Her fiancé Donald LaGesse and son Justin Reader, along […]
German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus
On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
Weather Minute for November 17, 2022
This morning we will be in the 20s with a cloudy sky. We will also have a few snow showers around. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Somerset County until 8:00 AM. Use caution traveling there could be slick and icy spots as well as reduced visibility. Today...
Pennsylvania pretzel store owner allegedly sold drugs out of store
The owner of a pretzel store was arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of his store. Brian Schlagel, the owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on Route 22 in Monroeville allegedly sold prescription pills out of the store according to KDKA. Schlagel allegedly sold the pills through the drive-thru window and was called by a suspect as […]
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Organic Snack Company broke ground on 30,000 sq ft facility
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Organic Snack Company is expanding its facility after opening just under three years ago. The Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Neil Weaver, company and town officials broke ground on the new expansion Wednesday, Nov. 16. This 30,000-square-foot building will be next to their current facility […]
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
7-year-old business owner welcomed into Bedford County Chamber of Commerce
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – It’s never too early to start thinking about what you want to be when you grow up and one Bedford County seven-year-old is already an entrepreneur. The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce welcomed some new members at their quarterly membership meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and one of those members […]
Tractor-trailer rollover reported on I-99
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Restrictions on I-99 in Patton Township are in place after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Friday afternoon. The rollover is southbound near the Grays Woods exit. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area. Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to update this story as we […]
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings. The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln […]
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.65 million nearly expired
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $1.65 million that was sold in Armstrong County for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Jak Petroleum Company in Vandergrift. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, to win $1.65 million.
Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window
A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
