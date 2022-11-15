ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAGLE GRAPPLERS GRAB HOME 'W': OKWU sends Friends to unhappy end

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
Trailing 15-9 with time running down, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University wrestling team relied on the broad shoulders of its upper weights to to save the day.

Starting with Jaden Welden’s win by technical fall (17-2, 3:46) the Eagles mangled Friends (Kan.) University in the final four matches, 17-4, to wrangle out the 26-19 win at the Mueller Sports Center.

Friends won half the matches — but only one by fall. OKWU muscled out three pins and a technical fall among its four wins to pile up more points.

The Eagles — coached by Thomas Carr — bolted to a 9-0 lead in the first two matches, on a close decision by Zeke Wheeler (126) and pin by Kolby Encinas (2:47). But, the Falcons of Friends extended their talons and ripped through the next four matches with victories — one of them by pin — to bolt ahead, 15-9.

That’s when Weldon stepped up at 174 pounds to record his technical fall (five points) and close down Friends lead to 15-14. However, Bartlesville High grad Carter Manley — a true freshman — lost a major decision (four points) for OKWU at 184 points, which stretched Friends lead back to 19-14.

Te scenario was simple: All Friends had to do was win one of the two final matches to beat the Eagles on their home floor.

But, OKWU displayed winning grit.

At 197 pounds, Josh Cortez pinned his Friends’ rival (2:46), and OKWU heavyweight Dezi Johnsen planted his opponent by a fall in 1:40.

In the three extra matches, OKWU’s Jake Stanton dialed up a pin (2:01) at 125 pounds. Friends won the other two battles.

Examiner Enterprise

