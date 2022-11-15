ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Will Shipley's high school coach on Clemson football RB's hurdle TD: 'The whole play was amazing'

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 3 days ago

CLEMSON – When Clemson running back Will Shipley hurdled a Louisville defender en route to a 25-yard touchdown run Saturday afternoon, it left fans stunned and amazed.

But the least surprised viewer was Andy Capone – Shipley’s high school coach in Weddington, North Carolina.

“He is who he is and nothing that he does ever surprises me,” Capone said. “I’m glad people are starting to see his talent on a national level.”

There’s been no shortage of exposure of late.

On Shipley’s highlight-reel run, the 5-foot-11 sophomore went airborne to clear 6-foot-1 defensive back M.J. Griffin, then executed a perfect landing before splitting defenders Kei’Trel Clark and Quincy Riley near the goal line.

As of Tuesday morning, the video of his touchdown had more than 182,000 views on Twitter and 18,000 views on YouTube.

“You can’t go on Twitter and not see somebody tweeting about it,” Capone said. “It’s pretty awesome, and he’s going to continue to get better because that’s just who he is. Surprised? Nah, we’re not surprised. Those who know him aren’t surprised at all.”

Shipley and the Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) get their next opportunity to produce memorable plays when they host Miami (5-5, 3-3) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Rest assured that among the viewers will be Capone, who had a front-row view of Shipley’s high school exploits, including the first – and last – time he hurdled an opposing player.

“It ended up being a 15-yard penalty because in North Carolina you’re not allowed to hurdle,” Capone said. “I argued it, but it was still pretty cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8gwq_0jBrGXPh00

“I think he was waiting to be able to pull it out now that it’s not a penalty in college. The whole play was amazing; they blocked it well, the burst he had, then the ability to hurdle the guy. Not only that, but the contact balance of splitting the two defenders I thought was really impressive, too. I’ve always said that one of his best traits is his ability to be contacted and not lose his balance.”

VIRGINIA TRAGEDY: Clemson football's Brandon Streeter says Tony Elliott will help Virginia overcome tragedy

TURNER TIME: Clemson football saved freshman receiver Cole Turner for last four games of season

FINALE SET: Kickoff time set for Clemson football's regular-season finale vs. South Carolina

Shipley also played lacrosse at Weddington, so he was unable to run track until his final year, when he gave indoor – or “winter track” – a try. He didn’t compete in hurdles, but flashed his speed in a big way.

“Coming off a state championship (in football), he said he thought he’d try track that year,” Capone said. “We won the state championship on a Saturday and on Monday was out running winter track. He ran the 55-meter dash and ran a 6.36 and it’s still the school record here. He’s so special.”

Capone can’t wait to see what the next couple of seasons hold for Shipley – and how many more highlight-reel plays he’ll produce.

“He’s most competitive kid, that’s how he was raised and how he’s wired,” Capone said. “He’s not going to lose at anything and that’s what makes him who he is. I’m just glad that I got to know him a little bit and was a small part of it.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Will Shipley's high school coach on Clemson football RB's hurdle TD: 'The whole play was amazing'

