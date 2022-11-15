Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kptv.com
Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
nbc16.com
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
nbc16.com
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
nbc16.com
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
nbc16.com
Street Crimes Unit seeks public's assistance locating wanted man with nationwide warrant
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect with a nationwide warrant. The crimes unit is asking the public to help identify the whereabouts of Joe Anthony Harker (38), of Eugene. According to officials, Harker was a suspect in multiple large scale...
kqennewsradio.com
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY EXCUSION VOTE VIOLATOR JAILED
A city exclusion zone violator was jailed by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street, which is within the city exclusion zone. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: One person airlifted, the other hospitalized, after fight on 16th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE:. On November 14, at 3:33 p.m., Eugene Police say that a man and his girlfriend were walking on 16th Avenue in Eugene, near Mill and High Street, when two men began to follow them. Police say that parties were known to each other. According to...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
nbc16.com
New form of fentanyl seized in Multnomah County
The Albany Oregon Police Department Facebook page posted an image of a new form of fentanyl that appears to look like 'Nerds' candy. According to the police department, another agency in Multnomah Count had initially posted the seizure. Police say the new form of fentanyl was from a recent local...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 29-year old was a city expulsion violator on his third warning and was found sitting in front of a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street at about 9:30 p.m. He was taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR METH, CHARGES RELATED TO PREVIOUS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed on a methamphetamine charge and for charges from a previous incident, by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:15 p.m. officers contacted 29-year old Jordan Lovins in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers knew there was probable cause to arrest him for a reckless driving incident in April. Lovins allegedly had approximately ten grams of meth in his possession when he was detained.
nbc16.com
Residents evacuated, no injuries reported in overnight fire at The Nel
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fire at The Nel apartments in downtown Eugene Thursday morning. The small fire with smoke and flames broke out around 4:00 a.m. in a third-floor apartment. Fire officials on scene say the fire was put out quickly with six engines and three ladder trucks responding.
KVAL
Van crashes into Roseburg restaurant, 5 injured
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Late Tuesday afternoon, November 15, five people were injured after the fire department says a driver crashed through the front of a Roseburg restaurant. This happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., at Seven Thai on Garden Valley Boulevard. According to the fire department, a 94-year-old driver hit...
nbc16.com
Lane County letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
nbc16.com
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
nbc16.com
Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center activated Thursday and Friday in three locations
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will be open in three locations Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 as overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below 30 degrees. Shuttles are available from behind First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. in Eugene from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. All...
Comments / 0