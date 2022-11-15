Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
OPELOUSAS – McAlister’s Deli to Open Thursday
St. Landry Parish has been waiting for an opening date for its newest restaurant, and now we know when it will be - SOON!. Developing Lafayette posted an opening date for McAlister's Deli on Twitter today, and that date is Thursday, November 17, 2022. It looks like the area where...
Ready to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Goods? Lafayette Has an Event
This Saturday is your chance to get rid of all of those pesky things you have in your garage or on your back porch. This Saturday is the day when residents of the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can drop off all those things that are taking up space.
Limited Edition 2022 Martini Glass Candles Are Now Available
Retailer Caroline & Company and candle makers Bourbon Royalty Candle Company have teamed up again for the annual martini glass candle sale to help support Healing House, the leading grief support center in Acadiana for children 4-17 and young adults 18-30. The highly sought-after martini glass candles are available exclusively at Caroline and Company located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom in River Ranch, Lafayette.
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
Man Fleeing Police Injured After Jumping Off Intracoastal Bridge in Port Allen
A man fleeing law enforcement injured himself after jumping over a railing on the Intracoastal Bridge in Port Allen on Wednesday evening. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the chase went down on LA 1 shortly before 7:00 pm. The man was reportedly fleeing law enforcement when he...
Know Before You Go – Wineaux This Friday in Youngsville
Wineaux - A Sipping Experience 2022 is back this Friday in Youngsville, and we have everything you need to know before you go. If you like to shop, dance, eat, sing, drink, and/or hang out with the coolest people on the planet, Wineaux 2022 is where you need to be.
Lafayette Theft Victim Asking for Help Identifying Suspects
A resident of Lafayette is asking for help identifying suspects who allegedly stole a child's wagon. The alleged theft took place in Sawgrass Subdivision, off of E. Broussard Road between Vincent Road and Highway 92. The incident occurred over a week ago, but the video was posted to the Nextdoor...
LAFAYETTE – Pedestrian Death by Street Name Petition Circulating
A new petition to address pedestrian deaths in Louisiana is circulating online. Edna Guillory of Broussard started a petition to ask the State of Louisiana to publish statistics on pedestrian deaths by highway/street in Louisiana. Guillory, according to the petition, believes that having those statistics available might help make Louisiana...
Scott, Carencro Fire Chiefs Place Bet on High School Football Playoff
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - With Acadiana High traveling to Carencro for a playoff matchup in high school football, two local fire chiefs from both communities have agreed to a friendly wager. Scott fire chief Chad Sonnier and Carencro chief David Mouton will be watching under the Friday night...
Police Asking for Public’s Help as Jennings-Plaquemine Playoff Game Fight is Under Investigation
Police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a fight that broke out at the end of a high school football playoff game between Jennings and Plaquemine last Friday night. According to deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fight began as players from both teams...
2022 Cow Island LIVE! Happening This Weekend
One of the most unique music festivals in Louisiana is back for its seventh year as Cow Island LIVE! is going down this weekend. The festival happens over two days this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022. Here is the list of artists scheduled to appear at this...
Light Up Acadiana in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Crowley Police Working to Find More Than a Dozen Guns Stolen in Burglary
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is hoping to help the Church Point Police Department with a burglary case in which 14 firearms were stolen. According to officials, the guns stolen included rifles, shotguns, and handguns. These items were taken when a home in the 3000 block of Church Point Highway was...
Travel Website Says Lafayette is World’s #1 Best Place to Travel for 2023
We all know how incredible it is to live in Lafayette, and now a travel website says Lafayette has been named the #1 Best Place to travel in 2023. Lafayette offers so much to see, do, and eat. We know all of the secrets of our city and hopefully, this designation will mean an influx of tourists to our city.
Lafayette Parish Had 13 A-Rated Schools, No F’s in 2022 According to Department of Education
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System had 13 schools earn an "A" on the state's report card, according to the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday. Led by Early College Academy, the district overall earned a "B" grade with an 84.8 school performance score, up...
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
KISS Tribute Band at Rock n Bowl Lafayette – Win Tickets
You wanted the best, you've got the best...KISS Tribute band! Rock and Roll Over: A Kiss Tribute will be performing Friday, November 18th at Rock 'n' Bowl in Lafayette. Tickets are available at RocknBowl.com, and if you want to go for free, just enter your information below. We''ll get 10 winners who will get a +1 on the list at the door of Rock 'n' Bowl Friday night.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0