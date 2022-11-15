ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Limited Edition 2022 Martini Glass Candles Are Now Available

Retailer Caroline & Company and candle makers Bourbon Royalty Candle Company have teamed up again for the annual martini glass candle sale to help support Healing House, the leading grief support center in Acadiana for children 4-17 and young adults 18-30. The highly sought-after martini glass candles are available exclusively at Caroline and Company located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom in River Ranch, Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
2022 Cow Island LIVE! Happening This Weekend

One of the most unique music festivals in Louisiana is back for its seventh year as Cow Island LIVE! is going down this weekend. The festival happens over two days this Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022. Here is the list of artists scheduled to appear at this...
COW ISLAND, LA
KISS Tribute Band at Rock n Bowl Lafayette – Win Tickets

You wanted the best, you've got the best...KISS Tribute band! Rock and Roll Over: A Kiss Tribute will be performing Friday, November 18th at Rock 'n' Bowl in Lafayette. Tickets are available at RocknBowl.com, and if you want to go for free, just enter your information below. We''ll get 10 winners who will get a +1 on the list at the door of Rock 'n' Bowl Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

