Yankton, SD

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
Public input open house discussing 85th St. and I-29 interchange

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. Shannon Ausen, an engineering program manager for Sioux Falls, has kept a...
Public Open House allows for input on proposed interchange

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public can share their input on the proposed 85th Street and I‑29 interchange at an upcoming public open house. The public open house will be on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at the Sioux Falls Lutheran School, 6715 South Boe Lane, Sioux Falls. The event will have representatives of The City of Sioux Falls, City of Tea, Lincoln County, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
Noem announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. According to the press release from the Governor’s office, the Capitol Christmas display...
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
YYSA raised over $2.5 million for First Dakota Soccer Park

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced they surpassed their fundraising goal as their First Dakota Soccer Park campaign came to a close, raising over $2,670,000. “We are incredibly grateful to the many wonderful businesses and individuals in the Yankton community for their support...
South Dakota Weather Recap

South Dakota to issue new license plates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota. The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.
Westside Park Problems

Some issues are popping up with the major reconstruction of Westside Park in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon explained the situation to city commissioners this week…..https://on.soundcloud.com/reQSq. Leon says they are bringing back the design engineers to find a fix….https://on.soundcloud.com/8bys2. Leon says they have also had questions about the...
Yankton, SD

