ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump attacks ‘super radical left special counsel’ now handling criminal investigations

Donald Trump attacked the appointment of “super radical left special counsel” Jack Smith as the former president insisted he was “one of the most honest and innocent people in the history of our country.”Mr Trump made his inflammatory comments just hours after the Justice Department handed control over the multiple investigations into the one-term president to the former war crimes prosecutor.The former president told an audience at his Mar-a-Lago home on Friday night that he was being subjected to “witch hunts that started a long time ago.”“I thought the investigation into the document hoax was dying, dead or over....
Houston Chronicle

House Democrats request review of local water utilities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid an investigation into the water crisis in Mississippi's capital city, two congressional Democrats are requesting a review of the federal government's efforts to maintain local water utilities. In a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro on Friday, Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Carolyn...
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

How Trump could sabotage the GOP

With Donald Trump's electoral track record taking another huge hit in 2022, there are increasing signs that the Republican Party establishment might decide its best course is to break with Trump in 2024. But deciding that isn't even close to half the battle. The rest of it - and a...
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Democrat concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert as race heads to likely recount

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a far-right Republican from Colorado, was locked in a race that was too close to call and inside the threshold for an automatic recount, the Associated Press projected Thursday. Despite the close contest, her opponent, Democrat Adam Frisch, called the lawmaker Friday to concede the race and told his supporters that the recount wasn't likely to change the outcome.
COLORADO STATE
Houston Chronicle

How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland

The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"

Comments / 0

Community Policy