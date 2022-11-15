ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today (Nov. 18) released a statement on speculation of his potential candidacy for Louisiana Governor. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Head of OJJ resigns Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid growing troubles in his agency, the head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice unexpectedly resigned Friday, Nov. 18. William “Bill” Sommers had headed the agency since 2020. His departure comes as the agency has dealt with multiple escapes from its juvenile...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Grant to help LSU build AI to study, improve traffic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety was awarded a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. With this funding, the university hopes to build on artificial intelligence to help us better understand how we react when behind the wheel. “We...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy