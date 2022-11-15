Read full article on original website
kusi.com
San Diego orgs provide for low-income families on Thanksgiving
kusi.com
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week prompts community push
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week started Monday, Nov. 14 and lasts until Friday, Nov. 18. Organized efforts have increased across San Diego to ameliorate the hunger and homelessness that has spiked in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live...
kusi.com
Casa Familiar providing Thanksgiving meals for families & seniors in San Ysidro
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details.
kusi.com
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
kusi.com
Salvation Army discuss Thanksgiving meals & Tree Lighting event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army is doing its best to help those in need this holiday season. Divisional Secretary of San Diego County’s Salvation Army Lt. Col. Lee Lescano joined the show to talk about the organizations plans for the holidays.
kusi.com
Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
kusi.com
Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation & San Diego Padres give away 1,000 Turkeys
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in partnership with the San Diego Padres and National School District will be giving away 1,000 free turkeys to families on November 17. The donation comes in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to give back...
kusi.com
‘Susan G. Komen 3-Day’ walk kicks off from Del Mar Fairgrounds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands are preparing for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk to end breast cancer here in San Diego, starting Friday Nov. 18. It’s a perfect chance for people to come together in support of those impacted by the disease. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski went live...
kusi.com
American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive for veterans in-need
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who remain unsheltered on the streets of San Diego County during the cold months of fall and winter. The sweatshirt drive will provide clothing for Veterans. On Saturday, Nov. 19 The American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive...
kusi.com
Pandemic-ignited outdoor dining approved in Solana Beach through end of 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Outdoor dining became popular over the course of the pandemic at restaurants that did not traditionally offer the option through the implementation of sidewalk and street extensions of restaurants. Now that the pandemic seems behind us, many restaurants do not wish to sacrifice this amenity....
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022. This is a longtime San Diego tradition, put on by Tommy Sablan since 1996. This year, Little Tommy is looking for families to help. If you know a struggling family...
kusi.com
San Diego unemployment jumps 0.1%
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released today by the state Employment Development Department. September’s unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021’s rate of 5.1%. Last month’s rates...
kusi.com
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents, were sentenced Thursday in San Diego federal court. Anajah Gifford, 24, of North Hollywood, and Tracy...
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
kusi.com
Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
kusi.com
‘Susan G. Komen 3-Day’ walk starts Friday, Nov. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands are preparing for the Susan G. Komen 3-day walk to end breast cancer here in San Diego, starting Friday Nov. 18. It’s a perfect chance for people to come together in support of those impacted by the disease. The director of public relations...
kusi.com
Mayor Gloria directs City of San Diego to target beach bonfire companies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has seen firepits removed from coastal areas in the last decade. Now, bonfire-for-hire businesses may be put out of businesses. The City of San Diego will vote on whether or not to ban all out-of-pit fires this week. KUSI’s Ed...
kusi.com
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
iheart.com
Scripps Research working to Combat Opioid Crisis
SAN DIEGO - As the opioid crisis continues to be a major problem in San Diego, a group of researchers hope a vaccine could be the answer. Kim Janda, PhD, and his team at Scripps Research are working on a shot that could help counteract the effects of the drug.
