SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO