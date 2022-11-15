ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

San Diego orgs provide for low-income families on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details. (Below) Young Black and IN...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week prompts community push

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week started Monday, Nov. 14 and lasts until Friday, Nov. 18. Organized efforts have increased across San Diego to ameliorate the hunger and homelessness that has spiked in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

‘Susan G. Komen 3-Day’ walk kicks off from Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands are preparing for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk to end breast cancer here in San Diego, starting Friday Nov. 18. It’s a perfect chance for people to come together in support of those impacted by the disease. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive for veterans in-need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who remain unsheltered on the streets of San Diego County during the cold months of fall and winter. The sweatshirt drive will provide clothing for Veterans. On Saturday, Nov. 19 The American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022. This is a longtime San Diego tradition, put on by Tommy Sablan since 1996. This year, Little Tommy is looking for families to help. If you know a struggling family...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego unemployment jumps 0.1%

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released today by the state Employment Development Department. September’s unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021’s rate of 5.1%. Last month’s rates...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

‘Susan G. Komen 3-Day’ walk starts Friday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands are preparing for the Susan G. Komen 3-day walk to end breast cancer here in San Diego, starting Friday Nov. 18. It’s a perfect chance for people to come together in support of those impacted by the disease. The director of public relations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Scripps Research working to Combat Opioid Crisis

SAN DIEGO - As the opioid crisis continues to be a major problem in San Diego, a group of researchers hope a vaccine could be the answer. Kim Janda, PhD, and his team at Scripps Research are working on a shot that could help counteract the effects of the drug.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

