Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Undercover buys, informants, search warrants bring drug arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The use of undercover buys, confidential informants and search warrants during the course of a lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer. 28-year-old Oscar Thomas Lopez remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $210,000 bond on three new...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Throwing away purses leads to arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton murder case closed after suspect dies

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton homicide case is officially closed after police uncovered new evidence following the suspects death. The Belton Police Department scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the John Hill homicide investigation. Hill was killed in December 2014.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Aggravated Robbery of Killeen business

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. The department responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Ft Hood Street around 8:14 p.m. on November 10. It was reported that a man entered the business, brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Wounded Milam County deputy goes home

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Milam County deputy was released from medical care on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Clore announced on social media that Deputy Sam Ferguson IV, barring any unforeseen circumstances, was going to be released from the rehab facility at noon. Sheriff Clore said Ferguson’s “brothers and sisters in blue will be escorting him home.”
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Downsville VFD chief needs public’s help to fight stomach cancer

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread into surrounding tissue. The department says he is being super strong and is doing his best with what he has. Chief Tolivar has had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of these are in Dallas.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Traffic collision leads to outages

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Moody man killed when train hits van

Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A long-time Moody resident and former café owner was killed Wednesday afternoon when his van was struck by a train at a grade crossing on his farm. 82-year-old Oscar Valdez was alone in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van that was struck on the driver’s side by an Amtrak train traveling on the track. Police estimated the train was going 70 miles per hour at the time of impact.
MOODY, TX
fox44news.com

Detours, ramp closures in Mall to Mall highway project

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – As the Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall to Mall project, there will be some traffic switching on Highway 6 beginning Friday night. Crews plan to switch traffic on to detour pavement...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Familiar Waco restaurant is getting a new name

Waco (FOX 44) — Buzzard Billy’s is changing its name to The Brazos Landing, after almost thirty years of being in business. Buzzard Billy’s first opened in Downtown Waco in 1993. It moved to its current location along the I-35 frontage road in 2008. The owners of...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County veteran-owned business gets national award

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. government awarded Topsarge Business Solutions LLC (TBS) the prestigious Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award on November 9. The U.S. Department of Labor held the ceremony virtually from Washington D.C. – where employers were recognized for their investments in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s heroes.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

26 members of the UMHB Football team earn ASC All-Conference recognition

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following another ASC Championship regular season, 26 UMHB Football players earned all-conference honors on Thursday. Along with those all-conference team selections, Larry Harmon was also named the ASC Coach of the Years after helping to lead the Cru to a 9-1 regular season. Four...
BELTON, TX

