fox44news.com
Undercover buys, informants, search warrants bring drug arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The use of undercover buys, confidential informants and search warrants during the course of a lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer. 28-year-old Oscar Thomas Lopez remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $210,000 bond on three new...
fox44news.com
Throwing away purses leads to arrests
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Going into a convenience store to throw away some purses seemed strange to a store clerk, so police were called. After an investigation, two men were arrested. Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive early Wednesday morning. It was...
fox44news.com
Belton murder case closed after suspect dies
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton homicide case is officially closed after police uncovered new evidence following the suspects death. The Belton Police Department scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the John Hill homicide investigation. Hill was killed in December 2014.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Aggravated Robbery of Killeen business
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. The department responded to a business in the 200 block of N. Ft Hood Street around 8:14 p.m. on November 10. It was reported that a man entered the business, brought out a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
fox44news.com
Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
fox44news.com
Wounded Milam County deputy goes home
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Milam County deputy was released from medical care on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Clore announced on social media that Deputy Sam Ferguson IV, barring any unforeseen circumstances, was going to be released from the rehab facility at noon. Sheriff Clore said Ferguson’s “brothers and sisters in blue will be escorting him home.”
fox44news.com
Downsville VFD chief needs public’s help to fight stomach cancer
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread into surrounding tissue. The department says he is being super strong and is doing his best with what he has. Chief Tolivar has had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of these are in Dallas.
fox44news.com
Traffic collision leads to outages
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
fox44news.com
Moody man killed when train hits van
Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A long-time Moody resident and former café owner was killed Wednesday afternoon when his van was struck by a train at a grade crossing on his farm. 82-year-old Oscar Valdez was alone in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van that was struck on the driver’s side by an Amtrak train traveling on the track. Police estimated the train was going 70 miles per hour at the time of impact.
fox44news.com
Detours, ramp closures in Mall to Mall highway project
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – As the Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall to Mall project, there will be some traffic switching on Highway 6 beginning Friday night. Crews plan to switch traffic on to detour pavement...
fox44news.com
Familiar Waco restaurant is getting a new name
Waco (FOX 44) — Buzzard Billy’s is changing its name to The Brazos Landing, after almost thirty years of being in business. Buzzard Billy’s first opened in Downtown Waco in 1993. It moved to its current location along the I-35 frontage road in 2008. The owners of...
fox44news.com
Harker Heights advances to the third round for the first time with a win over Royse City
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Knights advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Friday night, as they beat Royse City 38-17. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Spring Dekaney.
fox44news.com
West’s Laney Kucera signs letter of intent to University of Houston Track & Field
WEST, TX (FOX 44) — Trojans state-champion pole vaulter Laney Kucera signed her LIO to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Houston Thursday morning. Kucera qualified for the state championship in her sophomore year and junior year, taking home the 3A title in 2021. Her...
fox44news.com
Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
fox44news.com
Bell County veteran-owned business gets national award
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. government awarded Topsarge Business Solutions LLC (TBS) the prestigious Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award on November 9. The U.S. Department of Labor held the ceremony virtually from Washington D.C. – where employers were recognized for their investments in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s heroes.
fox44news.com
University High’s Nik Sanders signs to play baseball at the University of Texas
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, University High’s Nik Sanders signed his NIL to play baseball at Texas. Sanders started his high school baseball career at University, before transferring to La Vega for his sophomore and junior seasons, before returning to the Trojans for his senior season.
fox44news.com
26 members of the UMHB Football team earn ASC All-Conference recognition
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following another ASC Championship regular season, 26 UMHB Football players earned all-conference honors on Thursday. Along with those all-conference team selections, Larry Harmon was also named the ASC Coach of the Years after helping to lead the Cru to a 9-1 regular season. Four...
fox44news.com
Hamilton advances to the third round for first time since 2015
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Hamilton Bulldogs are headed to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 as they beat Axtell 35-21. Next up for the Bulldogs is a matchup against No. 7 Tolar.
