Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Observer
Southside Steaks & Cakes Reopens, Serving Fair Winner Peanut Butter Paradise
After taking a break to be cool concessionaires at the State Fair of Texas, the owners of Southside Steaks & Cakes have reopened their sunny South Dallas restaurant on Al Lipscomb Way. "Our customers have been coming in telling us they missed us, and they are so excited that we...
Guitars & Growlers holding soft opening in Flower Mound this weekend
Guitars & Growlers — a one-stop shop for food, handcrafted guitars, craft beer and live music — is holding a soft opening this weekend for its new location in Flower Mound. Friends Amy Baker and Susan Elbediwi partnered to bring the third Guitars & Growlers location to 400...
advocatemag.com
Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz
Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
Warm Cookie Delivery Company Opening Arlington Spot
Tiff’s Treats could open this DFW location in spring of 2023.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is not your typical Holiday Light Display! I’ve spent the past two weeks visiting so many festive and jolly Christmas light shows, and eagerly expected the same from Lightscapes, but I was blown away by what was in store for me! You still experience beautiful lights, Christmas music and a festive-like atmosphere, but the lights are calming, peaceful and much more pronounced against the incredible backdrop of the the gardens, especially the Japanese Gardens. I was almost giddy when I realized the light show continued through the Japanese Gardens, and while I’ve been to plenty of events in the Fort Worth Gardens at night, I’ve never experienced the Japanese Gardens after dark! It was truly breathtaking.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
Harvest Happenings — November 2022
The life and legacy of Ross Perot is one of service and dedication to our military. He gave selflessly of his time and resources to help others, especially to our veterans. I love what he said in his 2009 speech, “Many Americans don’t understand that Freedom is not free. They don’t realize that freedom doesn’t come easy. That you have to earn it. That it is fragile. And that tough, brave men and women have to step forward and fight for freedom, and for all of us.”
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
MaxPreps
High school football: Ranking every 16-0 team in history
The best record attained by any high school football team is 16-0. In nearly 150 years of the sport, only 177 teams have ever accomplished the feat. Naturally, we decided to rank every single one of them. Of course not every school has the chance to go 16-0. Unless you...
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — November 2022
Thanksgiving…As we begin this holiday season, I have been reflecting on the things I am most grateful for: Family, friends, and good neighbors. Thanksgiving is a time to join with family and friends and give thanks for the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family and so appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the Mayor of Copper Canyon.
