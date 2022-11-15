ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Chance Buckeye Fans: Get $300 Free Plus NBA League Pass This Week Only

Ohio State’s dream of perfection is nearly complete. They’ll face Maryland this weekend as a huge favorite as we rapidly approach the legalization of sports betting in Ohio. That means you’re running out of time to claim the $300 in free bets AND three free months of NBA League Pass waiting for you at two stellar sportsbooks. I’ll explain how each fantastic promo works and what to do, but know you need to act quickly.
UVA basketball uplifts spirits with emotional upset of Baylor

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, UVA basketball found a way to lift spirits in Charlottesville with an upset win over Baylor on an emotional night. There is no playbook for what the University of Virginia has gone through this week. On Sunday night, three UVA football players were killed and two other students, including running back Mike Hollins, were wounded in a shooting.
