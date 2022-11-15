Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan football game score vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Time, TV, odds
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 4-3) When: Noon Saturday. Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. TV: ABC. ...
Last Chance Buckeye Fans: Get $300 Free Plus NBA League Pass This Week Only
Ohio State’s dream of perfection is nearly complete. They’ll face Maryland this weekend as a huge favorite as we rapidly approach the legalization of sports betting in Ohio. That means you’re running out of time to claim the $300 in free bets AND three free months of NBA League Pass waiting for you at two stellar sportsbooks. I’ll explain how each fantastic promo works and what to do, but know you need to act quickly.
Running back Thad Franklin transferring and who could be next for Miami football
Running back Thad Franklin announced via Instagram he will enter the transfer portal at the end of the season following his Miami football teammate Gilbert Frierson who announced earlier this week. Several reports emerged earlier this week that Franklin was frustrated with his reps in practice this week. Don Chaney...
Alabama Football: Gameday viewing, betting and score prediction
Saturday will be breakfast in T-Town as Alabama Football gets an early start in its next-to-last home game of the season. The 8-2, Crimson Tide will face the 7-3, ASUN, Austin Peay Governors. The SEC Network has the game, with its broadcast team of Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel and Lauren...
UVA basketball uplifts spirits with emotional upset of Baylor
In the face of unimaginable tragedy, UVA basketball found a way to lift spirits in Charlottesville with an upset win over Baylor on an emotional night. There is no playbook for what the University of Virginia has gone through this week. On Sunday night, three UVA football players were killed and two other students, including running back Mike Hollins, were wounded in a shooting.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0