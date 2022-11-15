ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC26

Is maintaining an older car more expensive than buying new?

According to the Department of Labor, vehicle maintenance and repair prices have seen their largest increase since 1974. Supply chain issues and a shortage of qualified technicians are partly to blame. "Generally speaking right now, there are more jobs than people to fill those jobs. So that's going to cost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy