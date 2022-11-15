ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Steve Scalise secures GOP’s vote as House Majority Leader

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Amid a battle for the control of Congress following the mid-term elections, it was announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) by House Republicans that Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise will serve as Majority Leader after running uncontested for the position.

In a private meeting, GOP members selected party leaders ahead of the next legislative session. This includes Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was selected to serve as Speaker of the House.

John Kennedy ‘seriously considering’ bid for Louisiana governor

Scalise issued the following statement following his selection:

“It has been an honor to fight for the American people as the Republican Whip for these past eight years, and I am humbled to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader in the new Republican-majority House of Representatives. By rejecting big government socialism, hardworking people all across America, from Portland, Oregon to Miami, Florida, elected a House Republican majority that will fight for them every day so we can get our country back on track, and we are ready to face this challenge. We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime.

“We will also carry out the important oversight necessary to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their actions that undermine our national security and the rule of law. Millions of voters across America have elected us to address the problems facing our country, restore the American Dream, and get our country back on the right track, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work fighting for those families who are struggling as the new House Majority Leader.”

The 188th Congress will kick off on January 4, 2023.

