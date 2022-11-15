Read full article on original website
Chargers' Allen, Williams likely to play Sunday vs. Chiefs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Barring a setback, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will get his top two receivers back for Sunday night's AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were full participants in Friday's practice. Even though they are both listed...
Rams' Stafford out of concussion protocol, will play Sunday
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Rams' lineup Sunday after a one-game absence. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saints, coach Sean McVay said Friday. Stafford went into the NFL's concussion protocol 10 days...
Beaumont United ranked among ESPN's top 25 basketball teams
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Back-to-back state championships have earned the Beaumont United boys basketball team some national attention from ESPN. The Timberwolves appeared in ESPN's SCNext Top 25 poll released this week, ranked as the 24th-best high school team nationwide. United was one...
