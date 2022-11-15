Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
disneydining.com
Disney Banned a High School Band in the Parks Because of its Mascot. Here’s Why Disney was Wrong.
The internet’s abuzz this weekend over an incident at Walt Disney World involving a high school marching band, its mascot, and Disney’s refusal to have the band perform at the parks. The Venice High School Marching Band was slated to perform in a parade at Magic Kingdom on...
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneydining.com
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
Disney revealed its first plus-sized heroine. Not everyone is happy about her
Bianca is a young ballerina who appears in a short film that's streaming on Disney+. But some fans aren't thrilled that her struggle with body image drives the two-minute plotline.
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real
There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
Thrillist
This Black Friday Cruise Deal Lets You Bring a Travel Buddy Along for Free
Black Friday is around the corner, and while I prefer to spend the day shoving Thanksgiving leftovers into my mouth over fighting for the last pair of Airpod Pros, some offers don't require the latter. In fact, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering its "best deal ever" now through December 5.
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
Video Shares 3 Unpopular Things to Do on a Cruise Ship That Are Worth It
This woman definitely has a point.
California City Named One Of The 'Most Breathtaking' Places In The World
If you are looking for a wonderful place to explore with the entire family, look no further than this "breathtaking" California city that has captured the hearts of visitors from all around the world. According to a list compiled by National Geographic, San Francisco is one of the most breathtaking...
