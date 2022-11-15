ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local councilmember who doubled as a town financial officer is now off the job. The Navassa Town Council accepted Councilman James Hardy’s resignation Thursday night, a year before his term was set to end. Hardy also served as Navassa’s finance officer, taking over after...
NAVASSA, NC
borderbelt.org

Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters

When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies

Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

More houses may be coming to two North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods

More housing may be added to two different North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. The city’s Planning Commission approved the expansions unanimously during its Nov. 15 meeting. The Chestnut Greens subdivision, a product of Plute Homes, located near the Possum Trot Golf Club on the south end of North Myrtle Beach near Highway 17, could grow by 100 residential lots, five common area lots, and public rights-of-way, according to public documents.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to about 4-6 years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for the armed robbery of a McDonald’s in 2015. Leroy Sheldon Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in November 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
LELAND, NC
