WECT
Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
whqr.org
Robby Collins takes the seat of former Cape Fear Community College Trustee Jimmy Hopkins
Collins did want to be re-appointed by the school board in June; however, he lost his bid to current trustee Ray Funderburk III, despite a campaign for his reinstatement by representatives of the college and county commissioner and Trustee Bill Rivenbark. Rivenbark’s brother, Wilmington City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark, was one...
WECT
Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local councilmember who doubled as a town financial officer is now off the job. The Navassa Town Council accepted Councilman James Hardy’s resignation Thursday night, a year before his term was set to end. Hardy also served as Navassa’s finance officer, taking over after...
borderbelt.org
Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters
When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
WECT
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.
WECT
Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20. The event will take place at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education at 901 Fanning St. in Wilmington. According to the announcement, doors will open at...
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WECT
Town of Leland considering annexation of nearly 28 acres for conservation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is considering the annexation and rezoning of 27.74 acres to be used as open space for conservation. Members of the town council will vote on the proposal at their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The area was acquired by the town via...
Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies
Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
WECT
Wilmington City Council votes to fund apartment rehabilitation, look into possibility of new bridge with railroad
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s City Council met Tuesday night to go over several items including housing within city limits and transportation concerns. Thousands of dollars now going to a nonprofit to help rehabilitate apartments and a contract with an engineering firm that could change some railroad crossings in the city.
WECT
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end of June. Copley has served as a county attorney for 38 years, with 2023 marking her 39th year serving the county. Per the announcement, she began serving as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
WECT
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
myhorrynews.com
More houses may be coming to two North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods
More housing may be added to two different North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. The city’s Planning Commission approved the expansions unanimously during its Nov. 15 meeting. The Chestnut Greens subdivision, a product of Plute Homes, located near the Possum Trot Golf Club on the south end of North Myrtle Beach near Highway 17, could grow by 100 residential lots, five common area lots, and public rights-of-way, according to public documents.
WECT
Man sentenced for armed robbery of McDonald’s in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to about 4-6 years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for the armed robbery of a McDonald’s in 2015. Leroy Sheldon Johnson, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in November 2021.
WECT
New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
