A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO