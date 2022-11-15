Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMT
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
KIMT
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KIMT
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
KIMT
Man sentenced after Mason City crash and standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One man arrested after a long standoff in Mason City is pleading guilty while another is now facing federal charges. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
KIMT
Fatal fire in Mason City that killed 4 kids blamed on power strip
MASON CITY, Iowa – The fire that killed four children and injured two other people is being blamed on an electrical power strip. The Mason City Fire Department says its investigation into the Wednesday morning blaze with the Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is complete. The Department says the fire began with an electrical power strip located on the main floor.
KIMT
GoFundMe for Mason City family that had 4 kids die in fire nears $40K
MASON CITY, Iowa - A GoFundMe for a family that had four kids die in a house fire has raised nearly $40,000. As of Friday afternoon, more than $38K had been raised to help the family. The Mason City Fire Department says its investigation into the Wednesday morning blaze with...
Sioux City Journal
Neighbor recounts fire experience in which four children died in Mason City
Bill Kammeyer is retired, but still usually wakes up around 5 a.m. On Wednesday, his morning routine changed him. "I witnessed it from moment one, and I'm having problems with it still," he said. Kammeyer lives almost directly across the street from 509 N. Washington Ave., the site of a...
Strip Plug The Cause Of Fire That Killed Four Kids In Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — A fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an overloaded power strip. They aren’t powerful enough to handle space heaters, but Des Moines Fire Captain Chris Clement says firefighters see it a lot. Clement recommends sleeping with bedroom doors closed...
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman pleads guilty to stealing from vulnerable adults in care home
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday after being accused of stealing more than $6,400 from four vulnerable adults in her care in March of 2021. Chelsey Jean Struckmann, 28, faces one charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after a supervisor at an assisted living facility where Struckmann worked reported discrepancies in the seniors’ bank accounts, to which only Struckmann had access.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony escape from custody charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 14th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 31-year old Christopher Nathaniel Easley was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase
A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
KIMT
Prison for Mason City man after chase leaves him hiding under a deck
MASON CITY, Iowa –Getting caught with drugs after a police chase is sending a Mason City man to prison. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32, has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $430. Stinnett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, eluding, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
KIMT
North Iowa Youth Center organizing candlelight vigil for the victims in Mason City fatal fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two days after a house fire took the lives of four children the Mason City community is continuing to come together in support of the family. The North Iowa Youth Center is organizing a candlelight vigil for the victims. The candlelight vigil is happening at the...
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
KAAL-TV
MCFD reveals cause of fire; Mason City School District offers support to students following fatal fire
UPDATE: 11/17 – The Mason City Fire Department said the cause of the fire that claimed the lives of 4 children and injured 2 others on Wednesday morning has been ruled as accidental. MCFD said the fire was caused by an electrical power strip located on the main floor.
Comments / 1