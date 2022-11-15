Marion County, West Virginia, Celebration of Lights to kick off with Market in the Park Saturday

The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO