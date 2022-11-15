ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsradio WRVA

Additional Charges in Death of Bicyclist

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHu2x_0jBrBxzQ00

Henrico, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Henrico Police have announced additional charges in an August SUV/bicycle accident that killed one woman and injured another. Police have charged Jeffrey Brooks, 18, with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DUI Maiming, DUI first offense, and causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user. This is in addition to initial charges of involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI.

Police say On August 13, 2022, around 7:15 a.m., at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane, there was a crash involving a Ford SUV and two bicyclists. Two bicyclists and a Ford Explorer were traveling South on OsborneTurnpike near the entrance to the Village at Osbourne Community when the crash occurred.

According to Police, the Ford SUV, driven by an adult male, struck both bicyclists, who were identified as adult females. One female was transported to VCU Health with critical injuries; the second female, identified as Carla Holland, 49, of Richmond, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The injured woman has since been released from the hospital.

Police are asking people to please drive sober this holiday season.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Father Of Accused UVA Mass Shooter Breaks His Silence

The father of suspected University of Virginia mass shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in disbelief that his son fatally shot three UVA football players and is trying to figure out what went wrong. “I can’t believe it was him. I still can’t believe it now,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
People

'Good Boy, Get Him': Ky. Woman Gets 20 Years for Siccing Pit Bull on Man, Killing Him

Melissa Wolke, 40, pleaded guilty to murdering 55-year-old Donald Abner A Kentucky woman was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after admitting to ordering her pit bull to attack a man she was assaulting, resulting in the man's death, PEOPLE confirms. A spokesperson for the Rockcastle County Circuit Court Clerk tells PEOPLE that Melissa Wolke, 40, agreed in October to plead guilty to murder in connection with the Jan. 10, 2020, death of 55-year-old Donald Abner. That day, police received a 911 call about a woman "jumping up and down"...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
truecrimedaily

63-year-old Tenn. man charged with murder, rape after missing 15-year-old is found dead in woods

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man faces several charges, including murder, after a missing teenage girl was found dead in the woods. Fifteen-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor’s family reported her missing to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said it was "imperative" to find Taylor and that "illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activity, and other criminal activity may be involved in the missing of Taylor."
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
People

N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident

Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
CLEMMONS, NC
People

Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit With Stray Bullet

Fanta Bility was killed in August 2021 when she was leaving a football game in a Philadelphia suburb with her mother and sister and the former officers fired 25 shots at a moving car Three former Pennsylvania police officers who were involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside a high school football game in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment, court records show. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34, and Sean Dolan, 25, agreed to plead guilty to these...
SHARON HILL, PA
CBS Sacramento

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI
AMY KAPLAN

Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know

On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.
DELPHI, IN
The Independent

Two parents suspected of killing their six children and themselves before Oklahoma house fire

Two parents are suspected of killing their six children before setting their home alight and killing themselves in a horrifying murder-suicide in Tulsa.Neighbours called police to report a fire at about 4pm on Thursday in a residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.At a press conference on Friday, Broken Arrow Police told reporters they found the bodies of six children aged between one and 13 years in a single room at the back of the house, KOTV reported.Both parents were found in a room towards the front of the house, and firearms were...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALBIA, IA
People

Montana Woman Shot and Killed Her Doctor Husband Before Turning the Gun on Herself

On Tuesday, Kimberli Jones shot her husband before driving nearly 30 miles to a local reservoir where she took her own life, say authorities A Montana couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a 50-year-old woman killed her doctor husband and then took her own life near a reservoir 30 miles away, say police. On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement. A witness saw a woman...
BOZEMAN, MT
People

Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'

Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lootpress

Man sentenced to prison for Fentanyl crime after failure to report to probation officer

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison for crimes in relation to possession of Fentanyl. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on June 7, 2021, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Elgie C. Adkins, age 45 formerly of Scarbro, West Virginia, after Adkins had failed to report to his probation officer in relation to a previously issued felony conviction.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
828
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy