Additional Charges in Death of Bicyclist

Henrico, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Henrico Police have announced additional charges in an August SUV/bicycle accident that killed one woman and injured another. Police have charged Jeffrey Brooks, 18, with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DUI Maiming, DUI first offense, and causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user. This is in addition to initial charges of involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI.

Police say On August 13, 2022, around 7:15 a.m., at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane, there was a crash involving a Ford SUV and two bicyclists. Two bicyclists and a Ford Explorer were traveling South on OsborneTurnpike near the entrance to the Village at Osbourne Community when the crash occurred.

According to Police, the Ford SUV, driven by an adult male, struck both bicyclists, who were identified as adult females. One female was transported to VCU Health with critical injuries; the second female, identified as Carla Holland, 49, of Richmond, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The injured woman has since been released from the hospital.

Police are asking people to please drive sober this holiday season.