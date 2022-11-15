Read full article on original website
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV is in the discount bin for less than $400
Walmart Black Friday deals are traditionally a great time to buy a new TV and this year is no different. With the sale starting a little early, you can beat the rush and buy an Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for only $398, saving you a huge $180 off the usual price. A fantastic opportunity to embrace the latest visual technology for less, this is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around. The perfect chance to beat the rush, here’s why you need this TV in your life.
Phone Arena
Free Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, and more: these are T-Mobile's amazing early Black Friday 2022 deals
Never one to be outdone by Verizon, especially as far as deals and discounts are concerned, T-Mobile has just come out with an absolutely massive list of Black Friday 2022 promotions of its own scheduled to kick off as early as this Thursday, November 17. Technically, there are two different...
IGN
Dell Has the Best Black Friday Deals on Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles
You might not typically see Dell as your go-to storefront for gaming consoles, but that's currently the case today. There are some Dell Black Friday deals on the newer generation consoles like the Nintendo Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X that, as of now, trump the competition. If you want to get ahead of the Black Friday rush, then check out these early bird deals here.
The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022
This way for the very best Cyber Monday deals on TVs, AirPods, iPads, smart speakers, soundbars, turntables, hi-fi and more.
Android Headlines
Amazon previews its Black Friday sale, starting next week!
Amazon is starting to build the hype for its Black Friday sale, which will start next week. While you can get some great Black Friday deals now, the majority of them won’t start until next week. Amazon is holding a 48-hour Black Friday event this year. Lasting Thursday and Friday. So you can shop while you’re eating that Thanksgiving turkey.
Phone Arena
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 just got an unprecedented price cut
The Walmart Black Friday deals are looking pretty great already with some excellent opportunities for shoppers to beat the Black Friday rush while still getting all the products they could want at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple Watch Series 8 for only $349 saving you $50 off the usual price of $399. Having only recently launched, this is a fantastic deal for anyone that wants the latest smartwatch for less. It’s unlikely we’ll see better Black Friday Apple Watch deals than this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2 falls to lowest price EVER in early Black Friday headphones deal
Looking for a mind-blowing early Black Friday noise cancelling headphones deal? You don't want to miss out on the second-generation AirPods Pro, also known as the AirPods Pro 2, which is now only $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab)!. Normally, the AirPods Pro 2 is $250, but now, you...
Digital Trends
Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast
Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.
IGN
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
TechRadar
Save $850 on a PS5-friendly 75-inch Hisense TV with this Black Friday deal
Playing on a really big screen is a great way to go about gaming, and this deal on Hisense’s 75-inch U7H series 4K TV seems like one specifically aimed at PS5 owners wanting to step up their game. With $850 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab), the price is now below the $1,000 threshold, making it one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen for a 75-inch TV of this quality.
Best TV deals in the UK for November 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this November.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
IGN
Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games
Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
makeuseof.com
What Size Apple Watch Should You Buy?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology that works best with your iPhone. Apart from simply displaying notifications on your wrist, it also includes several health features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and others.
IGN
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Review
The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the culmination of seven years worth of ironing the wrinkles out of the Galaxy Watch line since the series launched in 2015. This year, Samsung opted for two watches, and we’re looking at the upgraded Galaxy Watch5 Pro, which boasts a few extra features, including a slightly larger screen, a much larger battery, a tough-as-nails sapphire glass display, and a titanium watch case. That all adds up to a smart watch that’s a solid Android-friendly alternative to Apple’s new Ultra watch, and best of all, it comes in at a fraction of the cost – it’s currently for sale for $399 for the Wi-Fi version or $429 for the 4G LTE version.
TODAY.com
Amazon just kicked off its early Black Friday sale — and customer-loved items start at $8
As frequent shoppers, we spend most of the year looking forward to Black Friday. The major shopping holiday typically brings some of the best prices on everything from tech favorites to discounts on items that rarely go on sale. And while the big day is still more than a week...
Cult of Mac
M1 MacBook Air returns to lowest price ahead of Black Friday
Looking to buy a new MacBook Air ahead of Black Friday? Apple’s 2020 M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 on Amazon after a $199.01 discount. This deal makes the M1 Air much more affordable and better justifies its dated design. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac...
We might have already found the best Black Friday Xbox TV deal
Samsung's 55" Class S95B 4K OLED TV is perfect for playing Xbox games. The Black Friday deal for the TV also comes with an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
