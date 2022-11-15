Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Related
ramblinwreck.com
Galarza to Represent Tech at NCAA Championships
THE FLATS – Liz Galarza will represent the Georgia Tech cross country teams at the 2022 NCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Okla. Galarza will compete in the women’s 6K race which is set to start at 9:20 a.m. CT. Galarza is the first Jacket to...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Records NCAA Qualifying Performances at UGA Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams finished with another school record in addition to multiple NCAA ‘B’ Cut and NCAA Zone Diving performances on the second day of competition at the UGA Invite. Once again, Deniz Ertan led the Jackets with another recording...
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: The Young Vet
“The Young Vet”: Rising from scout team to first team in two months? Clayton Powell-Lee hasn’t played like a true freshman – and with his career still young, he’s looking to uphold both sides of his family name’s legacy. Gary Lee finished his Georgia Tech...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Set to Compete at UGA Invite
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving is back in action this week at the UGA Invite in Athens, Ga. The invite will take place over three days, starting on Thursday, Nov. 17. On each day of competition, preliminaries will start at 9:30 a.m. and finals will take place at 5:30 p.m.
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
OL Pierce Quick, DL Makius Scott and DB Myles Sims talk to media after practice ahead of their game at UNC. In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Capture Tigers in Road Win, 57-51
AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia Tech fought off a feisty Auburn team to take home a 57-51 decision over the Tigers Wednesday night in Neville Arena. The first win over Auburn in program history was fueled by four Yellow Jackets in double-figures led by Cameron Swartz with 16 points. Tech moved to 3-0 on the young season with the victory, while handing Auburn (2-1) its first loss of the season.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Jackets Maul Tigers for Sweep
The White and Gold handled Clemson across the board on paper, also leading the way in kills (43-21, assists (40-27), aces (6-3), digs (51-30) and blocks (6-2). With the win, coach Michelle Collier took sole possession of second place in program history in conference wins as she’s up to 97 ACC victories on The Flats.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Return Home to Host Northern Illinois
THE FLATS – Back home for its second game of the season at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech hosts Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference in a nationally-televised game at 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Off to their first 2-0 start since the 2019-20 season, the Yellow Jackets scored their first...
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Recognized in ITA Rankings
THE FLATS – After a strong fall season, Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee broke into the top 10 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, the organization released on Wednesday. In total, four Yellow Jackets appeared in the singles rankings and Tech placed a doubles team in the final fall national rankings.
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
cbs12.com
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
Brightline conducting high-speed train testing on Treasure Coast
Brightline high-speed train testing resumes on the Treasure Coast. Full-speed 110-mph trains will go back and forth along an 11-mile stretch of track.
newyorktennismagazine.com
Fritz, Norrie to Play Delray Beach Open
When the Delray Beach Open returns February 10-19, it will mark the ATP Tour event’s 25th year at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. A strong player field is already committing to battle at the quarter-century celebration including world top 10 player American Taylor Fritz, who just defeated Rafael Nadal on Sunday at the ATP Finals year-end championships, and defending champion Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Canadian star Denis Shapovalov is ranked in the world’s top 20 and will return to Delray Beach for the first time in five years, and fan favorite John Isner of the US will bring his big serve to the tournament for the ninth time.
NBC Miami
South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List
Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal. WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
cbs12.com
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
bocaratontribune.com
City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System
Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Specializing in Minimally Invasive Heart Valve and Structural Heart Care, Joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group
November 18, 2022 – Kushagra Katariya, MD, FACS, a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in adult cardiothoracic surgery including minimally invasive heart valve and structural heart procedures recently joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group – Cardiovascular Care network. Dr. Katariya specializes in coronary surgery, mitral valve surgery, aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, lung and mediastinal surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and minimally invasive surgery. In addition, Dr. Katariya is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Katariya is on-staff at Delray Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and he has offices located on the campuses of both hospitals.
Comments / 0