ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Attention desert soccer fans: Twelve MLS teams to play exhibition matches at Indio's Empire Polo Club

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImYWA_0jBrBldw00

The 2023 Major League Soccer season is set to begin in February. But before then, nearly half the league will descend upon the Coachella Valle for three weeks of action.

Twelve MLS teams will participate in the second annual Coachella Valley Invitational from Jan. 29 to Feb. 18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The full match schedule and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Clubs involved will include 2022 MLS champions Los Angeles FC, in addition to the LA Galaxy, D.C. United, Portland Timbers, Charlotte FC, New York Red Bulls, New York City FC, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis City SC, Toronto FC, Minnesota United FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Coachella Valley Invitational will be hosted by AEG, a global sports and entertainment presenter and promoter, and will include exhibition matches between the 12 teams participating.

The event is part of the MLS preseason training schedule and will be held on the grounds that were made famous by the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and Stagecoach Festival, which run each April.

The 28th MLS season will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Coachella Valley Invitational.

For pre-sale tickets and more information, visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Desert Sun

Firebirds players starting to feel at home in the desert

Even though their first game at Acrisure Arena is a month away, the Coachella Valley Firebirds players are already starting to feel at home in the desert. The team, which is off to a good start with a 7-3 record, has been practicing at the Berger Foundation Community Iceplex — the official name of the practice rink at Acrisure — for about a week now, and already it feels like home.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy