Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes “Frustrated & Upset” With ROH Following All In
Details have now come to light about the frustrations felt by Cody Rhodes after he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at All In. Cody Rhodes became part of the first father and son duo to win the coveted title when he defeated Nick Aldis in September 2018. Aldis was able to become a two-time champion the following month, regaining the belt at NWA’s 70th Anniversary event.
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
ringsidenews.com
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title If She Can’t Come To Work
Toni Storm has been very vocal about Thunder Rosa and her injury since capturing the Interim AEW World Women’s Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. She also discussed her feelings about the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Toni Storm recently said that she simply wants Thunder Rosa to show up to work and defend her title or drop it, so the division can move on.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was
Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
Yardbarker
William Regal hopes Jon Moxley realizes how good of a sports entertainer he was in WWE
On the latest Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal discussed Jon Moxley and his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose. During the podcast, Regal also gave his thoughts on Damien Sandow:. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. It was like another, if anything, he was...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Superstar “Has An Offer” To Return To The Company
It has become a common occurrence in recent months to see former WWE Superstars heading back to the company, and it appears that there could be more on the way. Following the return of Sarah Logan on the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown alongside the Viking Raiders, it has now been reported that WWE have been in contact with another former Superstar.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t Think He’d Make It 15 Minutes In The WWE” – Jim Cornette On Former TNT Champion
When Cody Rhodes arrived back in WWE at WrestleMania 38 it marked the first time an AEW star had jumped across professional wrestling’s great divide. While there will undoubtedly be others who follow suit in the future, Jim Cornette believes that one particular former TNT Champion should not be one of them.
itrwrestling.com
When And Why Was Bray Wyatt Originally Released From WWE?
At Extreme Rules 2022 Bray Wyatt slowly walked back onto a WWE stage while being greeted as a returning hero as he did so. Since then his popularity has continued to rise, despite not having a match. Instead, a series of promos and vignettes have set the scene for the next phase of his career.
itrwrestling.com
A Number Of Figures “Very Concerned” About Adam Cole
Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled since competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26th. On that occasion the star clashed with Hangman Adam Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada in a bid to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During the bout Coe suffered a concussion, just weeks...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Comments On Potential WWE Crossover
Former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on the possibility of a crossover event involving the two companies. Jericho left WWE in 2017, before having a multi-year stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He later joined AEW in 2019 before becoming the promotion’s inaugural World Champion. Speaking...
itrwrestling.com
World Title Eliminator Tournament Final Pulled From AEW Full Gear, Competitor Not Cleared
With the AEW World Championship Eliminator in full swing it has been confirmed that the finals will now not be taking place at AEW Full Gear. The climax of the tournament has traditionally taken place at the event, but that will not be the case in 2022. Ethan Page has...
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Gives His Pick For Mickie James' WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor
In some ways, it must feel like Nick Aldis is living his life on rewind at the moment. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has done numerous interviews the past few weeks, and for the most part has been talking about his acrimonious departure from the NWA and the fallout that has occurred from it. So it must've been nice for Aldis when he was asked to talk about something else, such as the WWE Hall of Fame prospects for his wife, women's wrestling legend Mickie James.
webisjericho.com
William Regal Describes Former WWE Talent As “The One That Got Away”
Willian Regal is regarded as one of the best talent scouts in all of pro wrestling, and the wrestlers he helped sign and train are like a who’s who of WWE. Nevertheless, some talents he rated highly failed to make it long-term, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Regal would describe Damian Sandow as “the one that got away.” Saying that, while he would never have been as successful as the guys in The Shield, he felt he’d have a job in wrestling at a high level for life. Subsequently, Sandow would take to Twitter to acknowledge these comments and call Regal one of his few mentors.
itrwrestling.com
Who Was The Undertaker’s Final Opponent?
The Undertaker began his wrestling career back in 1987 and had spells in World Class Championship Wrestling and the Continental Wrestling Association before arriving in WCW. However, while the star found some success in the Atlanta based promotion, he found his opportunities limited. After realising that he had gone as...
itrwrestling.com
Independent Star Offered AEW Contract Following Dynamite Debut
On last night’s AEW Dynamite, the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle successfully defended their championships against the team of Top Flight and Independent wrestling star AR Fox. The trios bout featured the in-ring return of Darius Martin, who has been sidelined with injury for the majority of...
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who NXT Champion Was When He First Met Them
With the company under the stewardship of Vince McMahon a section of WWE fans became increasingly vocal about the apparent disconnect between the main roster and NXT. A number of stars who had impressed on the third brand failed to replicate this success on SmackDown and Raw, often having their characters changed in the process.
Comments / 0