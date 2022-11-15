Read full article on original website
Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans
The embattled nonprofit was supposed to provide farming jobs for formerly incarcerated people and recovering addicts
mitechnews.com
CitySideVentures Offers Funding, Investment Opportunities
BIRMINGHAM – If you are a tech startup looking for seed funding, or if you are someone with a lot of money tied up in your retirement plan, you need to watch this interview with CitySideVentures Director David Weaver. CitySideVentures has a $10 million pre-seed fund that already has...
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
votebeat.org
After Michigan students clog campus polling places, university and election officials look for a better way
The onslaught of first-time student voters who overwhelmed polling places at Michigan’s two largest universities on Election Day has officials looking for ways to avoid such severe backups in future elections. An unprecedented hundreds of students at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and at Michigan State University...
michiganradio.org
"I've never seen anything like this": Housing inflation soars in US, Michigan
The federal government reported that the inflation rate for housing spiked to its highest rate since 1982 from September 2021-22. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the inflation rate for the broad category of “shelter” is now 6.6%. Experts say that’s reflected in southeast Michigan’s housing market....
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
Stislicki case in jeopardy? Judge rules much of the evidence is tainted
There’s a major shake-up in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki.
The Oakland Press
Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes
A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
WSAW
Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brian Grefe, CWA Director, says that Delta Airlines will pull all direct flights from Central Wisconsin to Detroit beginning at an undisclosed time next month due to pilot shortages. Grefe says they understand area consumer demand and to accommodate everyone, Delta will be in the process...
michiganchronicle.com
Wayne County Chief Financial Officer Hughey Newsome Resigns
Newsome joined Wayne County in 2020 and has been a force in improving Wayne County’s financial outlook which includes increased ratings across the world’s top-three credit-rating agencies. With sound financial planning, fiscal management and operational restructuring, the County’s economic footing has grown under Newsome’s leadership. “Hughey...
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 from Detroit, Warren steal checks sent to businesses by creating fake companies with similar names
DETROIT – Seven Detroit residents and a Warren man have been charged for stealing checks mailed to businesses by setting up bank accounts for fake companies with similar-sounding names and depositing checks into those accounts. All eight people were indicted by a grand jury for the scheme: Kevin Jones,...
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Granted $100M to Replace Lead Pipe Lines in 80K Homes
As part of DWSD’s Full Lead Service Line Replacement) program, staff begin community education outreach and contractors are excavating and replacing lead service lines in Detroit neighborhoods (2021). Photos courtesy of Detroit Water and Sewage Department. The city of Detroit is being awarded a cumulative $100 million fund to...
The Oakland Press
Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals
Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Starbucks forced to close after PETA protesters encased feet in concrete, blocked entrance
DETROIT – A Starbucks in Detroit was forced to close on Friday after four protesters blocked the entrance by encasing their feet in concrete. Four PETA supporters protested Starbucks’ upcharge of non-dairy milk by encasing their feet in concrete and blocking the store’s entrance for four hours with signs and chants.
michiganchronicle.com
Focus: HOPE Accepting New Applications For Seniors in Need to receive Free Monthly Food Assistance
Program seeks 2,600 new seniors to add to its food program. To help reduce the nearly 43 percent of people who are food insecure in southeast Michigan, Focus: HOPE is increasing its effort to expand the monthly food program for seniors. “With rising food prices and high energy costs for...
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield CAR-HIT-U attorney convicted of tax fraud after not reporting more than $2.6 million
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield personal injury attorney Carl L. Collins III was convicted of tax fraud by a jury Wednesday. Collins owned the law practice CAR-HIT-U, as well as a real estate company, First Third LLC, and two medical-related companies, MedCity Rehabilitation Services LLC, and Alpha Living LLC.
Detroit News
District Detroit: $1.5 billion development to include housing, retail, offices, 2 hotels
Detroit — Olympia Development and Related Companies plan $1.5 billion in development that will bring housing, office, retail and two hotels across 10 properties in the District Detroit, fulfilling a longstanding vision for creating vibrant neighborhoods near Little Caesars Arena. The firms released details about the project Tuesday, saying...
