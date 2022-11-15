ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mitechnews.com

CitySideVentures Offers Funding, Investment Opportunities

BIRMINGHAM – If you are a tech startup looking for seed funding, or if you are someone with a lot of money tied up in your retirement plan, you need to watch this interview with CitySideVentures Director David Weaver. CitySideVentures has a $10 million pre-seed fund that already has...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes

A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WSAW

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brian Grefe, CWA Director, says that Delta Airlines will pull all direct flights from Central Wisconsin to Detroit beginning at an undisclosed time next month due to pilot shortages. Grefe says they understand area consumer demand and to accommodate everyone, Delta will be in the process...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Wayne County Chief Financial Officer Hughey Newsome Resigns

Newsome joined Wayne County in 2020 and has been a force in improving Wayne County’s financial outlook which includes increased ratings across the world’s top-three credit-rating agencies. With sound financial planning, fiscal management and operational restructuring, the County’s economic footing has grown under Newsome’s leadership. “Hughey...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Granted $100M to Replace Lead Pipe Lines in 80K Homes

As part of DWSD’s Full Lead Service Line Replacement) program, staff begin community education outreach and contractors are excavating and replacing lead service lines in Detroit neighborhoods (2021). Photos courtesy of Detroit Water and Sewage Department. The city of Detroit is being awarded a cumulative $100 million fund to...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals

Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy