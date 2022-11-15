Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions
Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Resident Fights Against Scleroderma for 18 Years
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – First diagnosed with ILD in 2005 when he was 53, John Salamone Junior has been fighting against this disease with persistence and optimism. Now working as a Scleroderma ambassador, he talked to patients with similar lung diseases to help them keep their heads up while preventing further development.
MOST hosts North Pole Pajama Party
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a North Pole Pajama Party for kids in grades K-8 and their families throughout select weekends in November and December. The North Pole Pajama Party is a celebration for the start of the Winter season as a part of the MOST’s “DeSTEMber” […]
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
It’s Tradition! Your Favorite Light Display in CNY is Back for Their 34th Year
You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York. Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year. Known...
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
WKTV
New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
How a concert and racetrack promoter brought Lights on the Lake to Liverpool
The annual holiday favorite “Lights on the Lake” returns this week to Onondaga Lake Park. Now in its 33rd season, the two-mile drive thru light show will feature towering holiday displays, a larger-than-life Land of Oz, animated scenes, colorful arches, and a fairy tale magic grand finale.
Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway
A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home. That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.
‘Snow Day’ movie, set in Syracuse, gets a musical remake: See trailer
Hollywood is still obsessed with remakes, sequels and reboots, so it was only a matter of time before a classic kids’ movie set in Syracuse got the similar treatment. “Snow Day,” the 2000 comedy film starring Chevy Chase as a Syracuse TV weatherman, has been reimagined as a a musical, also titled “Snow Day.” Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the trailer for the new film Wednesday, and announced the film will premiere next month on both platforms.
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
