Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions

Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
HOMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Resident Fights Against Scleroderma for 18 Years

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – First diagnosed with ILD in 2005 when he was 53, John Salamone Junior has been fighting against this disease with persistence and optimism. Now working as a Scleroderma ambassador, he talked to patients with similar lung diseases to help them keep their heads up while preventing further development.
HERKIMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MOST hosts North Pole Pajama Party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is hosting a North Pole Pajama Party for kids in grades K-8 and their families throughout select weekends in November and December. The North Pole Pajama Party is a celebration for the start of the Winter season as a part of the MOST’s “DeSTEMber” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup – November 16, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars. Attempt to steal a ride Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say. On November 7 a report of an […]
DEWITT, NY
WKTV

New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
CLINTON, NY
Lite 98.7

Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway

A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home. That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Snow Day’ movie, set in Syracuse, gets a musical remake: See trailer

Hollywood is still obsessed with remakes, sequels and reboots, so it was only a matter of time before a classic kids’ movie set in Syracuse got the similar treatment. “Snow Day,” the 2000 comedy film starring Chevy Chase as a Syracuse TV weatherman, has been reimagined as a a musical, also titled “Snow Day.” Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the trailer for the new film Wednesday, and announced the film will premiere next month on both platforms.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

