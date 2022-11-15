Read full article on original website
Related
‘They’ve actually got it wrong’: Ian Thorpe questions Fina’s trans swimming ban
Australia’s most successful male Olympian Ian Thorpe has hit back at a decision by international swimming’s governing body Fina to ban transgender women athletes from elite female competitions. The swimming great, who won five gold medals at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games, said the sport’s...
Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest year-end No. 1 in men's tennis as Rafael Nadal's slump continues at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz is set to become the youngest year-end No. 1 in the history of men's tennis after Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the ATP Finals.
CBS Sports
Novak Djokovic will be granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
After missing the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in 2023. Djokovic will be granted a visa to enter the country, the Australian government confirmed on Wednesday. Australian immigration minister Andrew Giles has chosen to overturn the decision...
tennismajors.com
It’s official! Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest year-end No 1 in ATP history
Only an abdominal tear could keep Carlos Alcaraz from participating in the ATP Finals, but even that devastating development could not keep the surging Spaniard from become the center of attention in Turin on Tuesday. When Casper Ruud took a set from Taylor Fritz in round robin play on Tuesday...
Australia stars take their minds off daunting France clash as Andrew Redmayne and Riley McGree have a kickabout with local volunteers with the Socceroos' opening World Cup game drawing closer
Australia may have a mountain to climb against France next week, but they showed no sign of stress as a quarter of Socceroos kicked back with local volunteers in Doha. Graham Arnold is preparing the men's national team as they aim to defy the odds and escape from their group containing the French, Danes and Tunisians and reach the knockout rounds.
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck,” Lee said in a social media post. “But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, became the fifth straight American woman to earn the Olympic title when she edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in a taut final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, a victory Lee never envisioned until U.S. teammate and 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles took herself out of the competition to focus on her mental health.
AP Exclusive: Balich leads Olympics-style World Cup ceremony
ROME (AP) — First World Cup in the Middle East. First World Cup kicking off in November. First modern edition based around a single city. First in an Arab country. Now add “first World Cup with an Olympics-style opening ceremony” to the list of novelties for the tournament in Qatar beginning on Sunday.
Men’s tennis tour payouts up $37.5M to above $215M in 2023
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023, thanks to a $37.5 million increase announced Thursday that is the largest single-season jump for the men’s tennis circuit. On-site prize money will go up $18.6 million on the ATP Tour, boosted by the growth of Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight- to 12-day events. The Masters 1000s in Canada and Cincinnati will both expand to 12 days in 2025. The ATP is also increasing its 2023 bonus pools to $21.3 million, an 85% increase from 2022. Prize money for the ATP Challenger Tour is set to go up 75% next season, from $12.1 million to $21.1 million.
Female players at Wimbledon allowed to wear dark-coloured underwear from 2023
Female players at Wimbledon will be allowed to wear dark-coloured underwear from next year’s tournament, the All England Club announced on Thursday.There has been a clamour for Wimbledon to change their rules requiring players to wear all white clothing to reduce anxiety around menstrual cycles.Chief executive Sally Bolton said: “We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best.“I’m pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.“This...
Nadal out of ATP Finals after loss; Ruud through to semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s error-strewn performance on Tuesday saw him eliminated from the ATP Finals, missing out once again on adding one of the few major trophies still missing from his glittering list of titles. The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime...
theScore
World Cup preview: Everything you need to know about Group H
With the 2022 World Cup just days away, we're taking a deep dive into all eight groups, highlighting the star players to watch, examining the biggest storylines to follow, and offering up some predictions for how things may play out. Here's everything you need to know about Group H, which features Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.
SkySports
England's men and women set for France double-header in April 2023
England have received confirmation that France will be their next opponents in April, by which time officials promise to have finalised an end-of-season international programme. Shaun Wane's men will have just five months to wait before they can start to make up for the disappointment of missing out on the...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas, Medvedev Meet Again In Turin
After Rafael Nadal became the first man to be eliminated from semi-final contention at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, Wednesday's action will see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev playing to avoid the same fate. An evening defeat for either man would deal a major dent in his hopes to progress...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
Watch: Nike’s Star-Studded 2022 World Cup Ad
Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Morgan face off against past stars like Ronaldinho and Ronaldo in Nike’s latest World Cup commercial.
ESPN
Ex-USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announces retirement
Former United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris announced her retirement from professional football on Monday, putting an end to her 13-year senior career. Harris, 37, was capped 25 times by the USWNT and played a part in the World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2019. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
Comments / 0