Related
How to watch Jungkook of BTS perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony on Sunday
J-hope rocked Lollapalooza, Jin brought everyone to tears with the performance of his single The Astronaut during a Coldplay show in Argentina, and next up is Jungkook’s performance this weekend during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony, as BTS’ members each ramp up their solo endeavors. Billions...
'Things are very disappointing': Eric Dier raises doubts about Qatar's migrant workers crisis as he admits players shouldn't be the ones facing questions about the country's human rights record
Eric Dier has vowed to learn more about the political circumstances marring the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as he admitted players featuring in the tournament 'can't hide' from the humanitarian issues encompassing the event. Efforts to build state-of-the-art stadiums in Qatar ahead of the global competition have seen human...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
