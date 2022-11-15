ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Things are very disappointing': Eric Dier raises doubts about Qatar's migrant workers crisis as he admits players shouldn't be the ones facing questions about the country's human rights record

Eric Dier has vowed to learn more about the political circumstances marring the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as he admitted players featuring in the tournament 'can't hide' from the humanitarian issues encompassing the event. Efforts to build state-of-the-art stadiums in Qatar ahead of the global competition have seen human...

Comments / 0

Community Policy