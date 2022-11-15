Read full article on original website
KPCW
Have land? Summit County wants to hear from you
Summit County is accepting applications from county landowners interested in having their properties evaluated for possible acquisition or placed into conservation easements to prevent future development. Last year, Summit County voters authorized $50 million in bond money for open space purchases. A year later, the county has formed an oversight...
A proposed 19.9% tax increase for Basin Recreation goes to public hearing Dec. 14
The public has an opportunity to weigh in on the Snyderville Basin Recreation District’s proposed tax increase. A truth in taxation hearing is set for Dec. 14 before the Summit County Council. As Basin Rec develops its new strategic plan – a plan that will take the district into...
Learn about land use policy in Summit County’s Community Planning Lab
The lab is a 10-week course that reviews planning history and the impacts of past policymaking in the area, then covers zoning, public processes and how to make an impact. The what, where, how, and why of affordable housing. Sustainable development and open space preservation. Transportation and finance. The free...
Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill open seat on Summit County Council
On Saturday the Summit County Democratic Party’s central committee voted 67-42 to elect Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill the open seat on the Summit County Council following councilmemeber Doug Clyde’s resignation earlier this month. Hanson said Sunday she expects a heavy workload on the council. "I'm very...
Wasatch County delays vote on new farmland protection policy
An ordinance that would affect Wasatch County farmlands is on hold, after the county council decided it needed more time to iron out details. The ordinance, if passed, could offer a way for property owners to resist development through what would be called agriculture protection areas. Landowners within the protection...
Wasatch County School District board meets Thursday
The monthly Wasatch County school board meeting is Thursday. The Wasatch County School District Board of Education’s Thursday meeting is the first since the election, when incumbent Board Vice President Tyler Bluth and member Cory Holmes secured new terms. After a 20-minute public comment period, the board will review...
Heber City approves North Village annexation, four developments around UVU
After delaying a vote earlier this month, on Tuesday the Heber City Council approved adding new land and several housing and commercial developments with it to the city’s boundaries. Five Wasatch County properties, including the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus’s land, are going to become part of Heber City....
Enrollment is dropping, construction costs rising for Park City School District
At the Park City Board of Education meeting Tuesday, district Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner said construction delays combined with early cold weather are pushing project costs higher. Construction at four campuses including Jeremy Ranch Elementary and Ecker Hill Middle School are under Summit County jurisdiction; work at the high...
Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. prohibited until plan is established
In April, Park City staff told the city council that parking along Thaynes Canyon is actually illegal per the city’s code. Legally, parking is limited to a small surface lot and garage, which also serves Hotel Park City and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. It has roughly 191 striped spots.
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive
Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers
Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
Park City Film to offer seat-testing
For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council
A subdivision in Heber City that gave the city council pause in early November is back for final approval this week. Applications to build over 300 homes in Heber City could get city council approval this week. It’s one of several annexations and developments along U.S. Highway 40 north of...
New speed limit signs going up around Park City
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday
Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects. The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which...
Vail Resorts ordered to pay more than $2 million in Park City personal injury case
The jury of eight took just 90 minutes to reach its decision - and awarded the woman who was injured $1 million more than she was seeking for medical expenses and damages. The case stems from a Park City Mountain employee party in 2019 at Jupiter Bowl, a now-closed bowling alley in Kimball Junction.
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
Park City staff will answer property owners’ questions about deed restrictions
Homeowners in Park City make a lot of money renting properties to nightly and short-term visitors. But the not-so-hidden cost of that is a lack of places for people to live for an entire season, or year-round. Park City Municipal is working on a pilot program that would compensate homeowners...
Scammers hit the white-hot Summit County real estate market
The ‘for sale by owner’ lot in the Aerie neighborhood was listed on Zillow.com. The price was about half of what the property is worth. The sale closed, the deed was recorded, and the buyer is now out several hundred thousand dollars. That’s because the seller, who pocketed...
