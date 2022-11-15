ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments

Have land? Summit County wants to hear from you

Summit County is accepting applications from county landowners interested in having their properties evaluated for possible acquisition or placed into conservation easements to prevent future development. Last year, Summit County voters authorized $50 million in bond money for open space purchases. A year later, the county has formed an oversight...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Learn about land use policy in Summit County’s Community Planning Lab

The lab is a 10-week course that reviews planning history and the impacts of past policymaking in the area, then covers zoning, public processes and how to make an impact. The what, where, how, and why of affordable housing. Sustainable development and open space preservation. Transportation and finance. The free...
Wasatch County delays vote on new farmland protection policy

An ordinance that would affect Wasatch County farmlands is on hold, after the county council decided it needed more time to iron out details. The ordinance, if passed, could offer a way for property owners to resist development through what would be called agriculture protection areas. Landowners within the protection...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Wasatch County School District board meets Thursday

The monthly Wasatch County school board meeting is Thursday. The Wasatch County School District Board of Education’s Thursday meeting is the first since the election, when incumbent Board Vice President Tyler Bluth and member Cory Holmes secured new terms. After a 20-minute public comment period, the board will review...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive

Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
PARK CITY, UT
Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers

Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
HEBER CITY, UT
Park City Film to offer seat-testing

For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
PARK CITY, UT
Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council

A subdivision in Heber City that gave the city council pause in early November is back for final approval this week. Applications to build over 300 homes in Heber City could get city council approval this week. It’s one of several annexations and developments along U.S. Highway 40 north of...
New speed limit signs going up around Park City

In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
PARK CITY, UT
Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday

Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects. The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which...
PARK CITY, UT
