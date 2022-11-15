ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Fire updating station alert system with half million dollar purchase

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 3 days ago
As it continues to prepare for the future of emergency response in the city, the Salina Fire Department is purchasing a new alert system after approval by the city commission Monday.

The new $490,964 fire station alert system (FSAS) will replace the current system, which Chief Tony Sneidar said is radio based and antiquated.

"It is vital to our success of providing the best service that we can," Sneidar said. "We're behind the curve on station alerting."

Sneidar said station alerting is an integral part of the physical and mental wellbeing of members of SFD as well as the response times to emergencies and an updated FSAS should improve both.

"It enhances our overall operational capabilities and will provide the citizens with a safer city," Sneidar said.

Which FSAS did Salina Fire choose?

While research for a new FSAS began at SFD in 2017, the work really began in 2021 with captains Chris Stansberry and Michael Robinson tasked with completing the project with the help of other city staff.

After sending out requests for proposals (RFPs), two companies responded. The proposal for one company, BRYX, included qualifications of the company, but not specifics such as pricing of equipment or layout drawings for the equipment as required for the RFP.

"They didn't submit most of the documentation that we asked for in the RFP," Stansberry said.

Commissioner Bill Longbine also noticed BRYX referred to the city as Salinas in all of the documents it did submit.

The other company, US Digital, did provide everything required by the RFP for its Phoenix G2 FSAS and, after making a site visit by Stansberry, Robinson and Sneidar to Lincoln, Nebraska, which uses the Phoenix system, it was determined that that proposal would be the best fit.

Commissioner Mike Hoppock asked a question about whether the five-year warranty offered with the proposal would be adequate. Robinson said the site visit to Lincoln indicated the longevity of the system was noticeable.

"Their service has been up and running since (around) 2010 and they have not had a problem with their system since," Robinson said. "Anything that breaks down, the warranty covers it, (US Digital) just ships you something new."

Sneidar said the reliability of the new system would be in stark contrast to the one that SFD currently uses.

"We've had consistent failures of our current system," Sneider said. "We've had challenges that we've faced and we've overcome. This (new) system is one of the highest ranked, nationally recognized systems in the United States today."

More than 3,000 Phoenix G2 systems have been installed in stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia, however this will be the first Phoenix G2 system in place in the state of Kansas.

The commission voted unanimously to purchase the Phoenix system. Documents for the commission meeting indicated that US Digital would begin shipping components to the city within a month at which time installation and training would begin.

