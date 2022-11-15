Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, Clay County deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl was found safe, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Around 12:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office asked for the community’s help finding the teenager, who deputies said had last been seen being picked up in a silver sedan in the area of Sand Crane Court.
News4Jax.com
2 people found dead in Fort White area, deputies say
Deputies on Thursday found two people dead in the Fort White area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after midnight, deputies said, they responded to a residence in the Fort White area. That’s where deputies said they found two people dead. Investigators said they learned that...
News4Jax.com
3 sentenced to life in deadly 2020 Mandarin shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men have pleaded guilty to charges and received life sentences in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville man, who in 2020 was gunned down in a Mandarin apartment complex. Prosecutors said Elisas Alhirsh, 34, was killed in a planed robbery, during which Andrew Rauco panicked...
News4Jax.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 killing of US Coast Guard member
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man who in previously pleaded guilty to charges related charges in the death of a U.S. Coast Guard member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Tyree Parker pleaded guilty in July to charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary...
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant served, numerous dogs removed from Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Animal Care & Protective Services served an arrest warrant Wednesday at a home on the Northside, and a city spokesperson said approximately 20 dogs were removed. The home is on Castle Boulevard. Records show the owner has been cited previously...
News4Jax.com
Lawyers release 3rd video showing beating of man inside Camden County jail; deputies on administrative duty
WOODBINE, Ga. – Attorneys on Wednesday released a third video of the beating of their client at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video of the beating was first released by Hobbs’ attorneys on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, five deputies involved were placed on administrative duty Monday — more than two months after the incident happened, according to Hobbs’ attorneys. According to Hobbs’ attorneys, the videos were recorded on Sept. 3 inside Camden County jail. Sheriff Jim Proctor ordered an internal review of the incident Monday. On Tuesday, the GBI announced it is investigating the incident at the request of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Lake Forest neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Palmdale Street just after 1 a.m. they found a man lying on the ground in a strip mall parking lot, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Appeals court rules more than 2,700 texts and images regarding doctor at the center of malpractice lawsuits be released in discovery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has learned an appeals court ruled seven St. Vincent’s employees must produce more than 2,700 text messages and images on their personal phones referencing a former orthopedic surgeon at the center of hundreds of malpractice lawsuits. Dr. David Heekin is accused of...
News4Jax.com
Power restored to Northside apartment complex following flooding, fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has restored power to the remainder of the units at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Northside. Some people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments along the Trout River had to wait for over a week for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Nov. 10 as Nicole lashed Florida.
News4Jax.com
Widower’s lawsuit says his wife died after surgery with former Jacksonville doctor at center of hundreds of malpractice claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For months, the News4JAX I-TEAM has been investigating after hundreds of lawsuits were filed against Ascension St. Vincent’s and a former orthopedic surgeon, who is accused of botching surgeries. Lawsuits allege Dr. David Heekin was impaired by a progressive neurological condition that caused him to...
News4Jax.com
10 years after murder of Jordan Davis, loved ones plan to help community in his honor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next week, it will be 10 years since the murder of Jordan Davis. The 17-year-old was shot and killed at a Jacksonville gas station in a dispute over loud music. The case garnered national attention, and his killer went to trial — twice. Jordan Davis’...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey announces retirement as T.K. Waters prepares to take over agency on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey is set to step down as Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters prepares to take over the agency on Sunday. On Thursday, Ivey announced he will retire from the Sheriff’s Office. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ivey as interim sheriff from undersheriff back in...
News4Jax.com
Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
News4Jax.com
Woman dead after SUV flipped in Putnam County
A woman is dead after her SUV flipped Wednesday night in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officers say the 50-year-old woman went off the road on State Road 20 east of Wippletree Road in Interlachen. When she tried to get the vehicle back on the road it flipped.
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for newly-elected Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff. Duval County voters chose him with 55% of the vote, over opponent Lakesha Burton. On election night, Tuesday, November 8, Waters told his supporters, “It’s time to get to work. We’re going to take care of the people in our city because it’s absolutely the best city in the entire world.”
News4Jax.com
NAACP, others file objections to city of Jacksonville’s remedial redistricting plan, propose 3 maps of their own
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s an update in the fight to redraw Jacksonville’s city council districts. The Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP and others have filed their objections to the city’s remedial maps and proposed three maps of their own, designated P1, P2 and P3 (see below).
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
News4Jax.com
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
Comments / 0