WOODBINE, Ga. – Attorneys on Wednesday released a third video of the beating of their client at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video of the beating was first released by Hobbs’ attorneys on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, five deputies involved were placed on administrative duty Monday — more than two months after the incident happened, according to Hobbs’ attorneys. According to Hobbs’ attorneys, the videos were recorded on Sept. 3 inside Camden County jail. Sheriff Jim Proctor ordered an internal review of the incident Monday. On Tuesday, the GBI announced it is investigating the incident at the request of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO