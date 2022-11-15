Read full article on original website
Related
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
sierranewsonline.com
Be Santa To A Senior
OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Oakhurst Area is coordinating “Be A Santa to a Senior” for local seniors who are residents at Oakhurst Healthcare and Wellness, Oakhurst Board and Care, and John C. Fremont Long Term Care facilities. Drop-off locations are located throughout the area to collect...
Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
Fresno experts offer tips for bringing utility bills down this winter
Action News spoke with energy and hardware experts who shared simple steps you can take so you don't break the bank this season.
csufresno.edu
Health center now offering discreet KISS Kits with condoms, dental dams and more
Fresno State’s Student Health and Counseling Center (SHCC) is now offering personalized and discreet “KISS Kits” for students including the choice of condoms, lubricant and dental dams. Students can fill out a form online at bit.ly/kisskit to request an anonymous kit, using a chosen six-digit code. The...
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman found dead in a Fresno County front yard on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday. Officials say 44-year-old Amanda Berry of Fresno was the person found dead in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno County. Her injuries were […]
Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard, homicide investigation underway
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her front yard on Thursday. Deputies say a 44-year-old woman was found dead in the front yard of her home in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno […]
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
Want to work for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) If you are looking for a career in law enforcement now or in the future, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a recruitment event on Tuesday, November 15. This event will take place at Kuppa Joy Coffee House located at 8821 North Ceder Avenue in Fresno from 5:00 p.m. to […]
Fresno Police find trailer set up to steal fuel from gas stations, two suspects arrested
In the trailer, police found a liquid tank full of gasoline and equipment to siphon fuel from gas station tanks.
Valley doctors seeing rise in kids getting sick with RSV
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley doctors are seeing many babies and kids are already getting sick with RSV, a respiratory cold and flu-like illness. Just this week, the California State Health Department confirmed a child under the age of five has died from the illness. “RSV is an illness that causes a lot of […]
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
Blackstone Merchant’s Association asks for help from city to tackle homeless crisis & crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Blackstone Merchant’s Association held a meeting Wednesday with city officials, to express their concerns about rampant crime fueled by the unhoused population. The president of the merchant’s association told us Wednesday, prior to the meeting, that the homeless population in the area has had a devastating impact. He stated the […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
Comments / 1