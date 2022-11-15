ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass Lake, CA

KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Be Santa To A Senior

OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Oakhurst Area is coordinating “Be A Santa to a Senior” for local seniors who are residents at Oakhurst Healthcare and Wellness, Oakhurst Board and Care, and John C. Fremont Long Term Care facilities. Drop-off locations are located throughout the area to collect...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
SANGER, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley doctors seeing rise in kids getting sick with RSV

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley doctors are seeing many babies and kids are already getting sick with RSV, a respiratory cold and flu-like illness. Just this week, the California State Health Department confirmed a child under the age of five has died from the illness.  “RSV is an illness that causes a lot of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Blackstone Merchant’s Association asks for help from city to tackle homeless crisis & crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Blackstone Merchant’s Association held a meeting Wednesday with city officials, to express their concerns about rampant crime fueled by the unhoused population. The president of the merchant’s association told us Wednesday, prior to the meeting, that the homeless population in the area has had a devastating impact. He stated the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA

