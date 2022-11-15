Deadline Looms to Use Easy Filing Tools to Sign Up for Missing $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credit Payments

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
This Republican Social Security COLA Change Would Slash Benefits by $117 Per Month
A core GOP proposal designed to strengthen Social Security would eventually reduce annual benefits by $1,400.
NBC Connecticut
Biden Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Student Loan Debt Relief Program to Resume
The Biden administration said in a new court filing that it will ask the Supreme Court to lift an injunction and allow a major student loan debt relief program to resume. The filing came three days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program.
Comments / 0