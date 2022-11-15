Read full article on original website
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
Chinese Takeover of the UK's Biggest Chip Plant Blocked on National Security Grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
White House on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle: Capitalism Without Competition Is Exploitation
Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation, is facing scrutiny for its roll out of Taylor Swift concert tickets. The New York Times reported Friday the Justice Department had opened an antitrust probe into Live Nation after the fiasco. The company has previously found itself under pressure from regulators for monopolistic practices.
GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign
Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
Microsoft's Satya Nadella Says He Is ‘Very, Very Bullish' on Asia, Especially China and India
The CEO of Microsoft is bullish about Asia as an investment market for data centers, as Microsoft plans to build more data centers around the world. He added that China is an important market, as Microsoft supports multinational companies that operate in China and multinational companies out of China. India...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Employees Must Commit to ‘Hardcore' Culture by 5 P.M. Eastern Time
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is giving employees until the end of the day today New York time to decide if they'll commit to his working demands. The company shared a document overnight with employees, telling them that if they don't agree to his terms, they'll receive an "offer of severance in exchange for a separation agreement."
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
United Nations climate talks are running into extra time with little sign of a breakthrough
Singapore Minister Says Country Won't Take Sides as There's No Win-Win Scenario in Fractured World
Singapore won't take sides in geopolitical conflicts and will instead take positions that support the rule of law, the country's Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in his keynote address at the Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific summit in Singapore on Wednesday. "With interdependence comes risk, but a fragmented world with...
NATO Chief Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile — But Not Ukraine's Fault
The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv power shortages ‘critical’ amid blackouts across Ukraine
Up to 40% of population facing hours-long outages after Russian attacks on infrastructure as freezing temperatures put additional strain on electricity grid
Watch Live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Trump Special Counsel for Criminal Probes
[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. A special counsel is expected to be named Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump.
Five Countries, Other Than China, Most Dependent on the South China Sea
An estimated $3.37 trillion worth, or 21% of all global trade, transited through the South China Sea in 2016, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Territorially, there are seven claimants to the South China Sea: China, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. But to...
Fears 1.5C target in danger as Cop27 negotiations overrun – live
After two weeks of negotiations, talks have been extended with countries unable to reach agreement on Friday
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ
While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
Traces of Explosives Found at Site of Russian Pipeline Leaks, Sweden Says
Swedish and Danish investigators are investigating a flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 that sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. The explosions triggered four gas leaks at four locations — two in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two...
