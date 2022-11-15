ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' HomeGrown event back at the Farm & Ranch ahead of the holidays

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The eighth annual HomeGrown market event is back this season at the Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum just ahead of Thanksgiving week.

HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food & Show Market is a yearly event at which companies from across New Mexico offer attendees samples of their products. On Nov. 19 and 20, people can head over to the museum where booths will be set up showcasing food demonstrations and more from about 50 vendors. The event is co-hosted by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

“In collaboration with our partners at the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, we’re able to showcase the hard work that makes our state unique,” said Heather Reed, museum executive director, in a news release.

According to a news release, a majority of the vendors are members of “Taste the Tradition” and “Grown with Tradition.” And many products are award-winning, including locally-made salsas and sauces, and New Mexico-grown nuts, chile and wine.

Crafts and handmade arts will also be available for purchase.

“Everyone loves what New Mexico has to offer, and these products make perfect holiday gifts. This event continues to grow because of the unique New Mexico products and the demand from consumers throughout the region. I invite you to come and ‘Taste the Tradition,’ enjoy the variety of locally made products and kick off the holiday season at the 2022 HomeGrown event!” said New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte in a news release.

The Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is at 4100 Dripping Springs Rd. HomeGrown will be open to customers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per vehicle. The first 100 vehicles each day will receive a free burlap shopping bag.

Those who attend are also able to tour the Farm & Ranch exhibits for no additional cost.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

