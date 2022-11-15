ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Multiple departments battle blaze at Devils Lake cottage

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

MANITOU BEACH — Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at a cottage at 7121 Walnut Hill Road in Manitou Beach on Devils Lake.

Addison Fire Chief Jason Hallenbeck said no injuries were reported in the fire and the owners were not home at the time the fire started.

A neighbor initially reported a grass fire to 911, and a second neighbor who also dialed 911 reported the cottage on fire shortly thereafter, Hallenbeck said.

Residents in the neighborhood worked together using garden hoses, buckets and even a garden watering can to put out the growing grass fire which had spread up a hill behind the home and into neighboring properties.

The Addison Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the structure and made an interior attack to contain flames from consuming the home while other firefighters worked to ventilate the roof.

Mutual aid was called in from nearby Hudson, Cambridge Township and Somerset Township.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News who can be reached by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net . Follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Multiple departments battle blaze at Devils Lake cottage

Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

