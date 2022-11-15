Read full article on original website
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Weekend poll: Do you use Android Auto?
It's been a long road for Android Auto's new redesign. After some unofficial reveals early in the year, Google finally took to the stage to unveil a refreshed dashboard UI for cars, promising drivers would have access by the summer. Six months later, Auto's new look — codenamed Coolwalk — has only just hit public beta. Considering some of the refinements Google has introduced, it's hard to say the wait wasn't worth it. After all, as Android Auto becomes the main way people interact with their cars while driving, this update has plenty riding on it.
WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once
WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
Google Pixel Watch gains support for Fitbit’s Sleep Profile
The Google Pixel Watch ticks all the right boxes as a first-generation product. Despite all its drawbacks, Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is good enough to make it to our list of the best Android smartwatches. It is also the first and only Wear OS smartwatch to feature Fitbit integration, allowing you to use the latter's app for tracking your workout and health metrics. And now, Google is making the experience even better by adding support for Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature on the Pixel Watch.
Messaging yourself on WhatsApp is now a thing
Texting oneself on a messaging platform is arguably one of the most convenient ways to jot down ideas before we forget them or save web URLs you wish to revisit. Platforms like Slack have a dedicated space to message yourself and Telegram lets you save messages for later, but now WhatsApp appears to have caught up, at long last. The Meta-owned platform now offers a convenient way to send messages to yourself.
Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US
Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.
Chrome's problem with saved tab groups is finally getting fixed
Google Chrome is undoubtedly one of the best web browsers out there particularly if you're heavily invested in the Google ecosystem (like a lot of us here at Android Police). Tons of Chrome users have dozens of open tabs which can be somewhat unnerving to deal with on occasion. To rectify this, the Chromium dev team introduced saved tab groups as a way to organize them more efficiently. Subsequent updates to saved tab groups made them appear within the bookmarks bar, making them more easily accessible. However, it had one big loophole that made it less useful than it could be. Fortunately, this appears to be fixed now on Chrome Canary with the addition of a new commit merged late last week.
Google Fi is giving its most valued subscribers free YouTube Premium for a year
Subscribers to Google Fi, which has one of the best data plans for your money, have access to some of the company's best synergies — buy a new Pixel device with Pixel Pass and you get free, sustaining memberships to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One, Google Play Pass, plus Preferred Care coverage for that new phone you have. Now, though, Fi customers don't even need to buy a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro to get some free YouTube Premium.
Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android
Google's advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They're invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you've visited and what you've clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It's supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that's just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
Goaly hands-on: A complete replacement for Google Calendar's Goals
One of the most overlooked but extremely powerful features of Google Calendar was Goals. It's an event type that could automatically schedule recurring commitments like workouts or instrument practice. Google shut down this useful part of Calendar, but the new third-party app Goaly is here to replace it.
How TinyWow makes merging PDF files a cinch
Whether a lawyer prepping for a big case or a student preparing for a big assignment, you will have to come to grips with PDFs. The preferred format for many organizations, the PDF carries with it many advantages. They allow you to assign varying degrees of security to its users while maintaining compatibility. But they can also at times present complications when going beyond simply creating and consuming them. This is what makes TinyWow such an essential site. It simplifies any PDF-related task, and in doing so, rids you of any anxiety you might feel when working with them. What's more, it's free, and its clean interface facilitates a stress-free, easy-to-follow process.
You can now go 64-bit-only on your Google Pixel phone
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling are the first Pixel phones to be released with 64-bit app support only. While this meant that some apps were no longer available on the new series, the move was mostly painless since almost all modern apps on the Play Store support 64-bit architectures these days. With this successful rollout behind it, Google now allows you to optionally flash a 64-bit beta build on all Pixel phones through the Pixel 4a through the Pixel 6 series.
How to make your own theft-deterrent system with smart home products
Feeling safe at home is of utmost importance, and installing a security system is the go-to option to shoo thieves away. Still, security products usually come at a high cost and must be installed, which not everybody may be comfortable with. However, there are affordable options you can consider using basic smart home products, such as cameras, locks, sensors, lights, and speakers. You don't necessarily need to buy expensive products. You can scare intruders away with products you own or cheap ones that won't break the bank.
Google's Health Connect app beta is now ready for data-obsessed fitness buffs to try
Google and Samsung have been working hard to make Wear OS 3 software worthy enough for people to use on the best smartwatches an Android user can get. As part of the improvement initiative, one of the main attractions was an all-in-one management hub that let users decide what to do with all the fitness and health data they've generated. That hub, better known as Health Connect, is now available for wearers to download and use in beta.
Samsung’s Early Access Black Friday sale knocks the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $375
Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung is providing some excellent deals on the Galaxy S22 series, which ranks highly in our list of the best Android phones in 2022. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra has caught your attention, you can get it for as low as $375, down from its retail price of $1,200. And if you want the baby S22, it is available for $325 after an eligible trade-in.
Targeted app promos are creeping into Play Store search recommendations
For many months now, the Google Play Store has limited advertisements to horizontally scrolling carousels in various tabs, labeled as Suggested For You. Now Google has been spotted testing new promotions for specific apps directly in the Play Store search field, but is this an expansion of Play Store ads, or not?
OnePlus could shake up the Android tablet market in 2023
The renaissance of the Android operating system on tablets has been a hard-earned one, especially considering the fact Google's been technically competing against itself all this time with ChromeOS. Even still, there have been rumblings from time to time about a reciprocating new wave — maybe a new cream of the crop? — with OnePlus being a contributor. Now, as we look to 2023, we're reminded again that this is still a possibility.
Google to simplify location tracking controls following $400 million settlement
Google is facing a lot of regulatory scrutiny in the EU, but other parts of the world are also slowly starting to investigate big tech companies more closely. The search business is feeling the pressure in the US, with a lawsuit built around user location tracking from 2018 leading to a $400 million settlement just this week.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the first tablet to receive the Android 13 update
Since rolling out One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series in late October, Samsung has updated several of its devices to the newest Android release. This includes the entire Galaxy S21 family, S20 series, Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the budget-oriented Galaxy A53. After Google, OnePlus was the first company to roll out Android 13 to its flagship phone this year, but the Korean giant has been faster in expanding the update to a wide range of its devices in its roster. After phones, Samsung is now updating one of the best Android tablets in 2022—the Galaxy Tab S8 series—to One UI 5.
T-Mobile's upgraded Ultra Capacity 5G network is now nationwide
T-Mobile already has the most expansive 5G coverage in the US, leaving Verizon and AT&T far behind. With its low-band frequencies, T-Mobile provides 5G access nationwide, but with internet speeds that can't quite match what mmWave offers. T-Mobile intends to address that by enabling standalone 5G over mid-band across the country, giving millions of Americans a true 5G network — and one that's much faster than the 4G they had before.
