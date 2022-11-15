ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Troy Trimble
2d ago

One should ask how things may have turned out differently in the then Mayor would have let his grandson go to jail for his earlier crimes instead of bailing him out,hand cuffing the police and doing everything to keep his grandson out of gangs and a life that never has a happy ending! Just like the old school mobsters, retirement was usually when you went to prison or you were killed! When one lived by the sword they usually perish by the sword.....

Cleveland.com

Suspension overturned for Cleveland police supervisor who responded to Tamir Rice shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An arbitrator has overturned the city-imposed discipline of a Cleveland police sergeant for her role in the aftermath of Tamir Rice’s killing. Cincinnati arbitrator William C. Heekin on Nov. 4 reversed the two-day suspension without pay of Janell Rutherford, a supervisor called to the scene after the 12-year-old was shot by a police officer.
cleveland19.com

Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
cleveland19.com

27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
WFMJ.com

Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
cleveland19.com

Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect fled the scene in...
WKYC

Akron man convicted for role in 2020 murder; 2 other defendants still facing charges

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted a 23-year-old Akron man for his role in a 2020 killing. Kashmair Mingo was found guilty Tuesday of murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice, and having a weapon under disability in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Tyraye Carter. However, he was acquitted of the more serious charge of aggravated murder.
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

