Edgartown, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Navigator Homes sails forward

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve the Navigator Homes project, with conditions, during a Thursday evening meeting. The project will still need to receive permitting from relevant Edgartown boards and state departments. Navigator Homes is slated to be built in Edgartown and replace the current Windemere Nursing &...
EDGARTOWN, MA
capeandislands.org

News Roundup: Bank robbery rattles region; public eyes new bridge designs

This week: an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard prompts a show-of-force turnout in Falmouth — but the criminals are still at-large as of Friday morning. And, the Cape gets a glimpse of the future, with the unveiling of design possibilities for new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal. And: Governor Baker vetoes a committee proposed to watchdog a release of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
ORLEANS, MA
dirtywatermedia.com

Cozy Curling at Pelham House Resort

There are many notable resorts and hotels in the Cape Cod area but there is no other that matches the ambiance and sleek looking design of the newly renovated Pelham House Resort. The Pelham House Resort located in Dennis Port is the mid-Cape’s premier oceanfront resort. As a family operated destination, this resort prides itself on being an “escape to the Cape ” offering dining, accommodations, activities, live music, and more that are sure to be attractive to all members of the group. From corn hole on the lawn to a rooftop restaurant and bar, what more could one need? With more than 30 oceanview rooms, guests are sure to be serenaded by the sounds of waves crashing on the shore and enter a state of relaxation just from simply peering out their window.
DENNIS, MA
yesterdaysisland.com

Rare Chance to Buy Art from a Nantucket Collection

Thanksgiving Weekend, Egan Maritime Institute will offer a opportunity to acquire a treasure from their collections when they host their second annual Art Sale. Lovers of Nantucket art and history may purchase works by Rodney J. K. Charman, Otto Anton Fischer, John Stobart, and Virginia Greenleaf. All items offered are either from Bud and Dorothy Egan’s estate or were donated to Egan Maritime with the express purpose of helping to fund the Foundation’s educational programs.
NANTUCKET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

This Was Then: Turkey Land

Former President Barack Obama summers in a quiet part of Edgartown known as Turkeyland (sometimes spelled “Turkey Land”). Edgartonians were long mocked as “Old Town Turkeys” by our neighboring Nantucketeers. Our modern Island is swarming with gaggles of wild, marauding gobblers. What’s up with all the turkeys?
EDGARTOWN, MA
natickreport.com

Beyond Natick: We tour the Shining Sea Bikeway on Cape Cod

We thought our jaunts down to Cape Cod were over until next year, but when weather forecasters predicted an early November weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, we made plans for one more day trip. A ride on the Katharine Lee Bates Shining Sea Bikeway, an 11-mile paved and level path, was just the thing.
NATICK, MA
capecodwave.com

Sheep Pond Woodlands Trail, Brewster – Slideshow

BREWSTER – I recently discovered the spectacular Sheep Pond Woodlands Trail, a really cool 1.4 mile hike near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bike path. Sheep Pond before, but not the Sheep Pond Woodlands Trail, which took me to a tiny beach where I found someone heading out on a stand-up paddle tour of the lake.
BREWSTER, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Extra serving of ferry for Thanksgiving

The Steamship Authority will run extra ferries to offset Thanksgiving traffic. Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative on the SSA board, relayed that news Wednesday as part of a brief report to the folks who appointed him, the Dukes County Commissioners. Malkin said the extra service will be provided on the freight ferry Sankaty.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete

FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed. Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year. Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family...
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard Bankcorp has new corporators

Six local business leaders were elected as corporators of Vineyard Bankcorp during Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s annual meeting of the corporators for Vineyard Bankcorp, a mutual holding company, on Wednesday, November 9, in West Tisbury, according to a press release. These new members were Paulo DeOliveira, George Davis, Julianne “Juli” Vanderhoop, Ann Smith, Chuck Sullivan, and Robert Antonucci. The release gave a brief description about each elected member.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

MassDOT seeks public input on new Cape Cod bridge design

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOURNE - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has big plans for replacing the Sagamore and Bourne bridges. On Thursday night, during a virtual meeting, they updated the public on their plans. MassDOT is currently in the design phase of the project. They have three different renderings on how the bridges could look. One looks similar to the Zakim Bridge in Boston. The second looks like the current bridge set up, and the third is a simple causeway. MassDOT is looking for public input right now, and neighbors already have their own opinions. "The one where the bridge comes...
BOURNE, MA

Community Policy