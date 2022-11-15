Read full article on original website
barnstableenews.com
TWO DAY FREE HOLIDAY EVENT AT “Gingerbread Lane’ at the Harbor Overlook
Friday, November 25 & Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Artist market | Puppet shows| Caroling karaoke| Family fun game zone. Snack Shack with a European twist| Ribbon wishing walk | Good fun and cheer!. Stroll, shop and smile along Hyannis Main Street to the Harbor Overlook.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Navigator Homes sails forward
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve the Navigator Homes project, with conditions, during a Thursday evening meeting. The project will still need to receive permitting from relevant Edgartown boards and state departments. Navigator Homes is slated to be built in Edgartown and replace the current Windemere Nursing &...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Bank robbery rattles region; public eyes new bridge designs
This week: an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard prompts a show-of-force turnout in Falmouth — but the criminals are still at-large as of Friday morning. And, the Cape gets a glimpse of the future, with the unveiling of design possibilities for new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal. And: Governor Baker vetoes a committee proposed to watchdog a release of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
You're invited to a virtual fall fair hosted by the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!(Photo by Miriam Alonso) (MASSACHUSETTS) Just in time for the holidays! 4GoodVibes, whose Kingston location prides itself in being the"largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts," has announced they're hosting a virtual fall craft fair!
WCVB
New and old restaurants bring flavor to the Outer Cape
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When visitors come to Cape Cod in the summer, they know what’s on the menu: lobster, fried clams, and ice cream. But autumn on the outer Cape means digging a little deeper. For decades, the Bazzano sisters and their family spent their summers on the outer Cape in Eastham. But in 1989, a summer job became a labor of love for the entire family when they boughtHole in One Bakery and Coffee Shop. Everything is done the old-fashioned way at Hole in One – right down to the hand-cut donuts.
dirtywatermedia.com
Cozy Curling at Pelham House Resort
There are many notable resorts and hotels in the Cape Cod area but there is no other that matches the ambiance and sleek looking design of the newly renovated Pelham House Resort. The Pelham House Resort located in Dennis Port is the mid-Cape’s premier oceanfront resort. As a family operated destination, this resort prides itself on being an “escape to the Cape ” offering dining, accommodations, activities, live music, and more that are sure to be attractive to all members of the group. From corn hole on the lawn to a rooftop restaurant and bar, what more could one need? With more than 30 oceanview rooms, guests are sure to be serenaded by the sounds of waves crashing on the shore and enter a state of relaxation just from simply peering out their window.
yesterdaysisland.com
Rare Chance to Buy Art from a Nantucket Collection
Thanksgiving Weekend, Egan Maritime Institute will offer a opportunity to acquire a treasure from their collections when they host their second annual Art Sale. Lovers of Nantucket art and history may purchase works by Rodney J. K. Charman, Otto Anton Fischer, John Stobart, and Virginia Greenleaf. All items offered are either from Bud and Dorothy Egan’s estate or were donated to Egan Maritime with the express purpose of helping to fund the Foundation’s educational programs.
This Martha’s Vineyard Mansion for Sale Is an $18 Million Oasis
During the summer, Martha’s Vineyard is one of the best places to spend the day. Many love taking island tours, riding the flying horses' carousel, or relaxing on the beach. What about the housing on the island? Looking for a new place to call home: consider checking out this mansion in Martha's Vineyard.
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
Martha's Vineyard Times
This Was Then: Turkey Land
Former President Barack Obama summers in a quiet part of Edgartown known as Turkeyland (sometimes spelled “Turkey Land”). Edgartonians were long mocked as “Old Town Turkeys” by our neighboring Nantucketeers. Our modern Island is swarming with gaggles of wild, marauding gobblers. What’s up with all the turkeys?
natickreport.com
Beyond Natick: We tour the Shining Sea Bikeway on Cape Cod
We thought our jaunts down to Cape Cod were over until next year, but when weather forecasters predicted an early November weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, we made plans for one more day trip. A ride on the Katharine Lee Bates Shining Sea Bikeway, an 11-mile paved and level path, was just the thing.
capecodwave.com
Sheep Pond Woodlands Trail, Brewster – Slideshow
BREWSTER – I recently discovered the spectacular Sheep Pond Woodlands Trail, a really cool 1.4 mile hike near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bike path. Sheep Pond before, but not the Sheep Pond Woodlands Trail, which took me to a tiny beach where I found someone heading out on a stand-up paddle tour of the lake.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Extra serving of ferry for Thanksgiving
The Steamship Authority will run extra ferries to offset Thanksgiving traffic. Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative on the SSA board, relayed that news Wednesday as part of a brief report to the folks who appointed him, the Dukes County Commissioners. Malkin said the extra service will be provided on the freight ferry Sankaty.
capecod.com
Mural Dedicated to Falmouth Woman Complete
FALMOUTH – A mural celebrating the life of a young Falmouth woman and raising awareness for domestic violence has been completed. Located along the Shining Sea Bikeway, the mural is dedicated to Kianna Paige Barrows, who was killed earlier this year. Artist Julia Gazzara worked with the Barrows family...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyard Bankcorp has new corporators
Six local business leaders were elected as corporators of Vineyard Bankcorp during Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s annual meeting of the corporators for Vineyard Bankcorp, a mutual holding company, on Wednesday, November 9, in West Tisbury, according to a press release. These new members were Paulo DeOliveira, George Davis, Julianne “Juli” Vanderhoop, Ann Smith, Chuck Sullivan, and Robert Antonucci. The release gave a brief description about each elected member.
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!
The Weir Christmas Tree Farm announced their grand opening!(Photo by Any Lane) (KINGSTON, MA) Great news for those who celebrate the holidays with a real Christmas tree! The family-owned and operated Weir Family Christmas Tree Farm has announced that they are only one week away from their 2022 grand opening!
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
WCVB
Is it really worth shopping around to get best deals on Thanksgiving staples?
BOSTON — With inflation pushing prices higher, saving money this Thanksgiving might be a tall order. So, we wanted to know if it really pays to shop around for those holiday staples. NewsCenter 5's David Bienick visited a Stop & Shop in Norwood, a Shaw's in North Attleborough, a...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
MassDOT seeks public input on new Cape Cod bridge design
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOURNE - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has big plans for replacing the Sagamore and Bourne bridges. On Thursday night, during a virtual meeting, they updated the public on their plans. MassDOT is currently in the design phase of the project. They have three different renderings on how the bridges could look. One looks similar to the Zakim Bridge in Boston. The second looks like the current bridge set up, and the third is a simple causeway. MassDOT is looking for public input right now, and neighbors already have their own opinions. "The one where the bridge comes...
