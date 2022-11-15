There are many notable resorts and hotels in the Cape Cod area but there is no other that matches the ambiance and sleek looking design of the newly renovated Pelham House Resort. The Pelham House Resort located in Dennis Port is the mid-Cape’s premier oceanfront resort. As a family operated destination, this resort prides itself on being an “escape to the Cape ” offering dining, accommodations, activities, live music, and more that are sure to be attractive to all members of the group. From corn hole on the lawn to a rooftop restaurant and bar, what more could one need? With more than 30 oceanview rooms, guests are sure to be serenaded by the sounds of waves crashing on the shore and enter a state of relaxation just from simply peering out their window.

DENNIS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO