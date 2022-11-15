Read full article on original website
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing
Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose
With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are scouring the market to improve on an 8-7 start, making some current players expendable. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have “shown a willingness to discuss” trades involving some guards, including Derrick Rose. Despite being in the rotation and playing in […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic issues Christian Wood warning to NBA after 61-point combo
Luka Doncic came up big for the Dallas Mavericks once again in their win over the Denver Nuggets, but he’s far from the only hero of Friday’s game, with Christian Wood stepping up as well. Doncic and Wood actually combined for 61 points and 20 rebounds in the...
‘Get rich, die tryin’: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma drops epic reaction to game-saving trey in OT win vs. Heat
Kyle Kuzma had a pretty miserable shooting night on Friday, going just 9-of-24 from the field in the Washington Wizards’ 107-106 overtime win against the Miami Heat. Despite his lack of efficiency in the evening, however, it was still Kuz who saved the day for Washington. With the Wizards...
WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic goes full Kobe Bryant after epic triple-double milestone
On Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic made NBA history yet again after becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to amass 50 triple-doubles in his career. This came via a masterful 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks superstar led his team to a 127-99 blowout win against their Western Conference rivals.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey leaves Bucks game after scary ankle injury
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out for the rest of Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a concerning ankle injury. Maxey sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the contest after he stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot while driving to the basket. Video replays of the incident showed […] The post Sixers star Tyrese Maxey leaves Bucks game after scary ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason why game-planning vs. Mavs’ Luka Doncic is like watching a ‘horror movie,’ per Michael Malone
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admits he gets scared whenever he watches game films to prepare for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After all, who wouldn’t be?. Before his Nuggets took the Mavs on Friday at the American Airlines Center, Malone got brutally honest on how tough it is to game-plan against Doncic. He even compared it to watching a “horror movie” as he’s left with more questions than answers on how to deal with the Slovenian wonderboy.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take
Currently holding a 9-7 record while also having to deal with a handful of injuries to start the season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t exactly one of the most feared in the NBA right now. Be that as it may, Fred VanVleet is confident that his team is going to step up to the plate when […] The post Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Hawks star John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks executed a magnificent trade in the offseason to acquire star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. This campaign has started excellently as they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but before even reaching the first 20 games, more trade rumors are circulating about one of the key pieces of the squad. Once again, John Collins is in the middle of more trade rumors, this time linking him to West powerhouse Phoenix Suns.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ bold message to Darvin Ham before 2022-23 season
Los Angeles Lakers’ center Anthony Davis is living in the paint 13 games into the 2022-23 season. That’s exactly where the Lakers want him — and where he wants to be. AD — who has exclusively played center amid Ham’s four-out, one-in system — has curtailed his jumpers (he’s 4-of-16 from 3) and made a concerted effort to dominate around the hoop. Of AD’s 214 shot attempts, 94 have come at the rim, of which he’s converted 75.5%. He leads the NBA in points in the paint (12.3) and is third in the NBA in paint touches per game (11.0), per NBA.com.
Kevin Durant’s major shade at teammates gets clarity, Nets star reacts
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made headlines recently after his remarks about his teammates went viral. In a recent interview, KD seemingly threw a shade at their roster as he highlighted that people cannot expect them to win with that group just because he is there. Making matters even worse,...
Dariq Whitehead thankful for former Duke star's advice
Duke basketball has faced a similar situation countless times in recent years, with five-star newcomers missing weeks or, in the case of electric wing Dariq Whitehead this season, months of practice and workouts in the fall. Fortunately, Jon Scheyer, now in his first year as head coach of the No. 7 ...
Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes
RJ Barrett is trying to shoot his way out of his current slump. Barrett issued a challenge to opposing defenses that shows his confidence has remain unhinged despite his struggles, per nydailynews.com. “It’s an easy bucket, in my opinion,” Barrett said, daring defenders to play off of him, “so I’d rather them do that. The […] The post Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he and the Suns decided that it’d be best for both parties to part ways in the meantime as they look for a resolution to their issues. In fact, a trade involving the 6’6 forward might be imminent, as reports came […] The post RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season
The Golden State Warriors are struggling mightily right now, and you have to say that Klay Thompson’s poor start to the season has a lot to do with this fact. You can definitely argue that Thompson has played in just 12 games this season and that the sample size remains small, but it still does […] The post Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving’s return, Ben Simmons’ emergence
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a massive win on Thursday behind another masterful performance by Kevin Durant. KD led the charge for the Nets in a crucial 109-107 win over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The good news for Brooklyn is that they’re finally going to get Kyrie...
