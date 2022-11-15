ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors

It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing

Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose

With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are scouring the market to improve on an 8-7 start, making some current players expendable. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have “shown a willingness to discuss” trades involving some guards, including Derrick Rose. Despite being in the rotation and playing in […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic goes full Kobe Bryant after epic triple-double milestone

On Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic made NBA history yet again after becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to amass 50 triple-doubles in his career. This came via a masterful 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks superstar led his team to a 127-99 blowout win against their Western Conference rivals.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey leaves Bucks game after scary ankle injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out for the rest of Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a concerning ankle injury. Maxey sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the contest after he stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot while driving to the basket. Video replays of the incident showed […] The post Sixers star Tyrese Maxey leaves Bucks game after scary ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason why game-planning vs. Mavs’ Luka Doncic is like watching a ‘horror movie,’ per Michael Malone

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone admits he gets scared whenever he watches game films to prepare for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. After all, who wouldn’t be?. Before his Nuggets took the Mavs on Friday at the American Airlines Center, Malone got brutally honest on how tough it is to game-plan against Doncic. He even compared it to watching a “horror movie” as he’s left with more questions than answers on how to deal with the Slovenian wonderboy.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally addressed the viral moment on Friday that painted him as someone being rude to a Wells Fargo Center employee. After the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, Antetokounmpo made headlines after his seemingly bad treatment towards an arena employee. A viral video showed Giannis pushing a ladder […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 100% real on viral ladder incident vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take

Currently holding a 9-7 record while also having to deal with a handful of injuries to start the season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t exactly one of the most feared in the NBA right now. Be that as it may, Fred VanVleet is confident that his team is going to step up to the plate when […] The post Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Hawks star John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks executed a magnificent trade in the offseason to acquire star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. This campaign has started excellently as they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but before even reaching the first 20 games, more trade rumors are circulating about one of the key pieces of the squad. Once again, John Collins is in the middle of more trade rumors, this time linking him to West powerhouse Phoenix Suns.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ bold message to Darvin Ham before 2022-23 season

Los Angeles Lakers’ center Anthony Davis is living in the paint 13 games into the 2022-23 season. That’s exactly where the Lakers want him — and where he wants to be. AD — who has exclusively played center amid Ham’s four-out, one-in system — has curtailed his jumpers (he’s 4-of-16 from 3) and made a concerted effort to dominate around the hoop. Of AD’s 214 shot attempts, 94 have come at the rim, of which he’s converted 75.5%. He leads the NBA in points in the paint (12.3) and is third in the NBA in paint touches per game (11.0), per NBA.com.
Dariq Whitehead thankful for former Duke star's advice

Duke basketball has faced a similar situation countless times in recent years, with five-star newcomers missing weeks or, in the case of electric wing Dariq Whitehead this season, months of practice and workouts in the fall. Fortunately, Jon Scheyer, now in his first year as head coach of the No. 7 ...
Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes

RJ Barrett is trying to shoot his way out of his current slump. Barrett issued a challenge to opposing defenses that shows his confidence has remain unhinged despite his struggles, per nydailynews.com. “It’s an easy bucket, in my opinion,” Barrett said, daring defenders to play off of him, “so I’d rather them do that. The […] The post Knicks’ RJ Barrett issues blunt challenge to opposing defenses amid shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he and the Suns decided that it’d be best for both parties to part ways in the meantime as they look for a resolution to their issues. In fact, a trade involving the 6’6 forward might be imminent, as reports came […] The post RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season

The Golden State Warriors are struggling mightily right now, and you have to say that Klay Thompson’s poor start to the season has a lot to do with this fact. You can definitely argue that Thompson has played in just 12 games this season and that the sample size remains small, but it still does […] The post Unbelievable Russell Westbrook stat proves how horrible Warriors star Klay Thompson has been this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
