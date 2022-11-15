Read full article on original website
Related
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Naomi Biden Urged Her Grandfather to Run Against Trump. Now She’s Getting Married at the White House
The President—or “Pop” as his grandkids call him—will attend his granddaughter’s wedding during a surge of optimism in his inner circle.
Influential evangelical Christians have turned against Trump after his 2024 announcement, report says
Several prominent evangelical Christian leaders, who once supported Donald Trump, spoke against him after he announced his 2024 run, per HuffPost.
Comments / 0