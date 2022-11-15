The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town!

On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S.

While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as a free ‘Wiener Whistle’.

The iconic vehicle will be at two local Walmarts on Friday and Saturday:

Friday, Nov 18

3360 Pentagon Blvd

Beavercreek, Ohio 45431

8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7680 Brandt Pike

Huber Heights, Ohio 45424

8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

These stops are only a few in the hot dog shaped car’s trip across the us. According to a release, the Wienermobile visits a new state every week.

To learn more about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, click here .

