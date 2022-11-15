ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town!

On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S.

While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as a free ‘Wiener Whistle’.

The iconic vehicle will be at two local Walmarts on Friday and Saturday:

  • Friday, Nov 18
    3360 Pentagon Blvd
    Beavercreek, Ohio 45431
    8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov 19
    7680 Brandt Pike
    Huber Heights, Ohio 45424
    8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

These stops are only a few in the hot dog shaped car’s trip across the us. According to a release, the Wienermobile visits a new state every week.

To learn more about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, click here .

WDTN

WDTN

